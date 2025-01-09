Unofficial CTWS 30th Tribal Council Election Nominations

Tribal Council Nomination meetings were held simultaneously in all three voting district for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs this evening (January 9, 2025)

Certification of the Nominees by the District Chairmen will be done tomorrow (January 10, 2025) to confirm eligibility.

For the Agency District, that has 3 elected representatives, there are 988 Off Reservation Voters and 1237 On Reservation Voters. There were about 75 people present at the Agency Longhouse for the nominations meeting. Nominations that were made are:

Alvis Smith III, nominated by Mona Smith Cochrane/Tracy Graybael Davis Sohappy Sr, nominated by Lola Sohappy/Angelena Smith Ladonna Picard Squiemphen, nominated by Marcelina Picard/Raynele Palmer Theo Perez, nominated by Eldred Smith Sr/George Picard Jr Ryan Smith Sr, nominated by Lepha Marie Smitg/Regan Smith Morales Jonathan W Smith, nominated by Danni Katchia/Naomi Brisbois Caroline Cruz, nominated by Jackie Minson/Rosemary Alarcon Marcia Soliz, nominated by Toni Made/Frank Smith James Halliday, nominated by James Greeley/Speakthunder Berry Speakthunder Berry, nominated by Michael Speakthunder/Austin Smith Sr Cyrille Mitchell, nominated by MartiRae Ramsey/Robinson Mitchell Dennis White III, nominated by Angie Stacona/Marcie Foltz James Manion, nominated by Danielle Wood/Jeanea Frye

For the Simnasho District, that has 3 elected representatives, there are 544 Off Reservation Voters and 655 On Reservation Voters. There were about 50 people present at the Simnasho Longhouse for the nominations meeting. Nominations that were made are:

Carlos Calica – nominated by Judy Charley (2nd by Reneva Dowty) Levi Van Pelt – nominated by Eliza Jim (2nd by Marella Sam) Raymond Tsumpti Sr. – nominated by CR Begay (2nd by Judy Charley) Taw Foltz – nominated by Tia Cree (2nd by Vanessa Knight Crane) Raymond Moody – nominated by Tamera Coffee (2nd by Raneva Dowty) Lincoln Suppah – nominated by Daniel Gilbert (2nd by Tamera Coffee) Oueida Colwash Jimenez – nominated by Reneva Dowty (2nd by Charlene Moody)

For the Seekseequa District, that has 2 elected representatives, there are 98 Off Reservation Voters and 176 On Reservation Voters. There were about 39 people present at the Seekseequa Fire Hall for the nominations meeting. Nominations that were made are:

Marjorie Kalama nominated by Julie Quaid Ruben Henry nominated by Leah Henry Wilson Wewa nominated by Faye Hurtado Brigette McConville nominated by Shanna Johnson Rosie Tom nominated by Shirley Allen.

A notice is now posted advertising for positions on the Election Board and the Counting Board. The Election Board has 3 Vacancies with 1 alternate position. The Counting Board has 4 Vacancies with 1 alternate position. CTWS Election & Counting Boards Announcement. Tribal Members interested in serving on this boards should submit letters of interest and resumes to the Tribes’ Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. It is required that a criminal background check be completed.

The Tribal Council Election Day is March 26th, 2025. Voting typically takes place at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Friday, January 24, 2025 is the deadline for any new voters to change the Voting District they were assigned to. Voting District Registration

The process for preparing Absentee Ballots will begin on Monday, January 27, 2025 with Absentee Ballots mailed out on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Tribal Members who request Absentee Ballots who have had a change of address should complete a change of address form. Change of Address Form

Forms for Voting District and Address Changes should be returned to the Vital Statistic office at the Tribal Administration Building or if you live away from Warm Springs – email your form to olivia.wallulatum@wstribes.org or lucille.suppach@wstribes.org.