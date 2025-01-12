KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 13, 2025

Today is Late Start Monday for 509-J students. School starts 90 minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

Warm Springs K8 Girls’ Basketball teams start their season at home today. They host Obsidian starting at 3:30.

The 59th Annual Warm Springs All-Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is set for January 23-26 at the Community Center. Registration is open and entry fees are due today. For more information contact Austin Greene at the Warm Springs Recreation Department.

There is a Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting at 7 this evening at Metolius Elementary. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Enterprise Updates are on the Tribal Council agenda today. This morning – Indian Head Casino & Plateau Travel Plaza; Power & Water Enterprise; and Composites. This afternoon – the Museum at Warm Springs; Telecom; and Credit.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for our live broadcast of Madras White Buffalo Basketball. The boys host Bend and we’ll have play-by-play of the varsity game at 7.

The Spilyay Tymoo newspaper publishes every other Thursday. The deadline to submit articles, letters and information is the Monday before the publish date. The next paper will be out January 23rd and the deadline for submissions is January 20th. For more information you can email editor david.mcmechan@wstribes.org.

Free Covid-19 tests can be ordered online. Order free home tests from the USPS at https://special.usps.com/testkits. The USPS website also provides a link to the list of tests with extended expiration dates if you wish to check whether the expiration date of any kit you have at home has been extended. Additional information can be found at https://covidtests.gov/, including a phone number to help with ordering if needed. You can also call 1-800-232-0233