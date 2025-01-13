KWSO News for Mon., Jan. 13, 2025

Columbia Riverkeeper group focuses on resisting new fossil fuels on the Columbia

Oregon salmon populations had some significant wins in 2024, including a record number of sockeye salmon passing through the Columbia River’s Bonneville Dam last summer. But there is still a long way to go to restore wild salmon populations. Click to listen to Isobel Charle’s report:

Yakama Nation gains official ownership of Klickitat Fish Hatchery

The Yakama Nation is now the official owner of a decades-old hatchery in south-central Washington. The Tribe had maintained and led Klickitat Fish Hatchery operations since 2006. Yakama Nation fisheries leaders say they plan on modernizing the facilities to help salmon runs on the Klickitat River. The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) is contributing about $35 million as part of its efforts to mitigate the harm caused by federal dams. Doug Johnson, a senior spokesperson with BPA, says upgrades will help salmon be more fit and survive better. “The upgrades are going to allow the facility to increase juvenile production from 600,000 to 800,000 spring chinook annually,” according to Johnson. Johnson says the construction project, which began in October, is expected to be completed in 2026.

IRS, ODR opens income tax e-filing Jan. 27

Free electronic filing through the combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon will open January 27 when both the IRS and the Oregon Department of Revenue begin processing e-filed 2024 federal and state income tax returns. Paper-filed return processing will begin in mid-February. The IRS estimates that 640,000 Oregon resident taxpayers preparing their own tax returns in 2025 will have the option to electronically file both their federal and state income tax returns for free by filing directly with the IRS and the state. The Taxpayers are encouraged to use the IRS Eligibility Checker to see if they qualify to file directly with the IRS and the state. E-filed returns will be processed in the order they are received. However, as in years past, the department will not be issuing personal income tax refunds until after February 15. A refund hold is part of the department’s tax fraud prevention efforts.

White Buff sports round-up

On Friday, Madras Girls’ Varsity Basketball got the win over Sweet Home at the Buffalo Dome. The Huskies sprinted out to a quick start, but Madras came surging back to take an early first period lead. The girls led the rest of the way onto a 69-47 win. The Lady Buffs improve to 6-6 on the season.

Madras Boys’ Basketball was on the road at Sweet Home on Friday where they took down the host team 61-56. The boys will play at home tomorrow and face a tough Bend Lava Bears team that beat La Grande 80-50 Friday night. KWSO will broadcast Tuesday’s varsity game live at 7pm.

In prep sports today, Madras boys’ and girls’ varsity wrestling teams will compete at the Billy Richardson Meet hosted by The Dalles at The Dalles High School.

WSK8 Eagles Girls Hoops season & Buffalo Skywalker Youth Basketball League kick-off today

The Warm Springs K8 Eagles Girls’ Basketball teams have their first games of the season today. They host Obsidian Middle School starting at 3:30pm.

On the 2025 Buffalo Skywalkers Warm Springs youth basketball league schedule today is the K-1st Grade division. Team 1 will take on Team 3, Team 2 vs. Team 1 and then Team 3 will play Team 2. 2nd-3rd grades play on Tuesday and 4th-6th grades play Wednesday. (Rosters & Game Schedules are linked below.)

