KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 12, 2025

PIRS by SriPonya will again be doing Youth Sports Agility Camps coached by John Charles and team of Native Youth assistant coaches. The first camp is today from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym. Camps will be every Sunday through April.

There is a Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting scheduled for tomorrow at 7pm at Metolius Elementary. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The 59th Annual Warm Springs All-Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is set for January 23-26 at the Community Center. Registration is open and entry fees are due tomorrow. For more information contact Austin Greene at the Warm Springs Recreation Department.

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council is coordinating a six-part informational speaker series about the Metolius River and its watershed. Learn about the Metolius River and its history, hydrology, water quality, habitat conditions, native fish, recreation and conservation, and stream restoration. There are five classroom sessions, and one full-day field trip. The cost is $59. The first class is February 4th from 5:30-7:30pm. Registration is online at the COCC Community Education website.

The Tribal Council is advertising Election and Counting Board vacancies. There are 3 position and on alternate for the Election Board and 4 vacancies plus one alternate on the Counting Board. Letters of Interest and Resumes of applicants interested on serving need to be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than February 10th.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Coming up in February – the Central Oregon Disability Support Network (CODSN) will be hosting Warm Springs Transition to Kindergarten Training at the at ECE on Tuesday February 4th from 12-2 PM. There will be a light lunch and a presentation on how to help your child with their education as they enter kindergarten. If you would like to learn more about this event or other resources available through CODSN, you can stop by to talk with Kristina on Tuesdays next to the hallway off the ECE Lobby.