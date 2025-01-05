KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 6, 2025

It’s Late Start Monday for 509-J Schools. Start times run 90 minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

Madras High School girls JV basketball is hosting Culver today at 5:30.

On the Tribal Council schedule this morning – Bureau of Indian Affairs Update; Bureau of Trust Funds Admin. Update; and Realty Items. This afternoon – Legislative Update Conference Call; and Tribal Attorneys’ Updates.

Tribal Council Elections are set for March 26th. Nominations will take place for all districts tomorrow night at the Agency Longhouse for the Agency District, at the Seekseequa Fire Hall for the Seekseequa District and the Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District. Dinners are at 6 and the meetings at 7.

Registration is being done this week for the 2025 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge. The cost is $25 per person. Registration at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras will be done from 10am until 6 Thursday and Friday, and 10 to 3 on Saturday. Registration at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center will be taken on Thursday from 10 to 6 and Friday starting at 10:30 and going until 6. The challenge is open to adults 18 and older. Everyone who registers will get a t-shirt, plus a choice of a swim pass, yoga mat, sweat towel, water bottle or drawstring gym bag.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for January 13th at 7pm at Metolius Elementary. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Free Covid-19 tests can be ordered online. Order free home tests from the USPS at https://special.usps.com/testkits. The USPS website also provides a link to the list of tests with extended expiration dates if you wish to check whether the expiration date of any kit you have at home has been extended. Additional information can be found at https://covidtests.gov/, including a phone number to help with ordering if needed. You can also call 1-800-232-0233

The South Wasco County School District’s Theatre Department will present A Wrinkle in Time Friday, January 24th at 3pm, Saturday, January 25th at 6pm and Sunday, January 26th at 3pm at the Southern Wasco County Library in Maupin.