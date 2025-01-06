KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 7, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Sammy James McBride Billy Chinook – Arrive at Agency Longhouse at 10:30am this morning (1/7/25). Closed casket viewing followed by 1 seven Washuut Service. Burial to follow at the Agency Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements for Buckie Teeman Holliday – There will be a one-day services on Wednesday (1/8/25). A private dressing for immediate family will take place at 8am at Autumn Funeral Home. They will go to the HeHe Longhouse for viewing and (1) seven, and then to Agency Cemetery for burial. A potluck style meal will follow back at HeHe Longhouse.

Due to the losses in the community, Tribal Council will not be meeting today. Agenda items will be rescheduled.

Tribal Council Nomination meetings have been rescheduled to Thursday, January 9th. Meetings will be held at the Agency Longhouse for the Agency District, the Seekseequa Fire Hall for the Seekseequa District and the Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District. Dinners are at 6 and meetings at 7.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8, 2025. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Please use caution if you are walking in the community due to recent aggressive dog bite incidents. Dog owners are reminded you are responsible for your pet and should keep them safe, home and confined if needed. Please report any dog bite incidents to Warm Springs PD and seek immediate medical attention.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and committee positions through January 10th. There are 4 positions on the Credit Board of Directors, 3 positions on the Telcom Board, 4 positions for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, 2 positions on the Composite Products Board, plus they are seeking to fill a position on the Education Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee. The two committee appointments will finish out the 29th tribal council’s term. Send your letter of interest and resume to the Tribes Secretary Treasurer/CEO, Robert Brunoe.

Indian Health Service programs at the Warm Springs clinic will be closed on Thursday, January 9th in observance of the National Day of Mourning in honor of former president Jimmy Carter. Medical, dental, pharmacy, lab and admin will all be closed on Thursday.