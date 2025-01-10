KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 11, 2025

Registration and weigh-ins for the Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge 2025 are being done today at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras from 10-3. The challenge is open to adults 18 and older. Everyone who registers will get a t-shirt, plus a choice of a swim pass, yoga mat, sweat towel, water bottle or drawstring gym bag.

The Tribal Council is advertising Election and Counting Board vacancies. There are 3 position and on alternate for the Election Board and 4 vacancies plus one alternate on the Counting Board. Letters of Interest and Resumes of applicants interested on serving need to be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than February 10th.

Free Covid-19 tests can be ordered online. Order free home tests from the USPS at https://special.usps.com/testkits. The USPS website also provides a link to the list of tests with extended expiration dates if you wish to check whether the expiration date of any kit you have at home has been extended. Additional information can be found at https://covidtests.gov/, including a phone number to help with ordering if needed. You can also call 1-800-232-0233

PIRS by SriPonya will again be doing Youth Sports Agility Camps coached by John Charles and team of Native Youth assistant coaches. The first camp is this Sunday from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym. Camps will be every Sunday through April.

The 59th Annual Warm Springs All-Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is set for January 23-26 at the Community Center. Registration is open and entry fees are due January 13th. For more information contact Austin Greene at the Warm Springs Recreation Department.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for this coming Monday, January 13th at 7pm at Metolius Elementary. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8, 2025. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Coming up in February – the Central Oregon Disability Support Network (CODSN) will be hosting Warm Springs Transition to Kindergarten Training at the at ECE on Tuesday February 4th from 12-2 PM. There will be a light lunch and a presentation on how to help your child with their education as they enter kindergarten. If you would like to learn more about this event or other resources available through CODSN, you can stop by to talk with Kristina on Tuesdays next to the hallway off the ECE Lobby.