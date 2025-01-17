KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 18, 2025

The Madras High School swim teams are hosting the White Buffalo Classic today at the Madras Aquatic Center. It will start at noon.

The Maternal Child Health Program at Warm Springs Community Health is having a Mommy & Me breastfeeding support group on Monday, January 20th. It’s from 11am to 1pm in the Health & Wellness Center atrium. It’s an opportunity to discuss breastfeeding topics, ask question, weigh baby & check milk intake after feeding and to connect with other moms and babies. Snacks will be provided.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a Polar Bear Party on Monday – a no school day – from 1-4:00 in the Community Center social hall. It’s snacks, games and prizes.

The 59th Annual Warm Springs All-Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is set for January 23-26 at the Community Center. For more information contact Austin Greene at the Warm Springs Recreation Department.

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort’s next Tribal Appreciation Day is on Sunday, January 26th 11am until 7pm. Day-use will be free for all Tribal Members. Cabana rentals for Warm Springs members will be 50% off, and 25% for other Tribal Members. Warm Springs Tribal Members will receive a 25% discount on food. Kah-nee-ta also offers Tribal Member rates of 50% off for its Twilight Pass from 3-8pm, and regular day passes. The resort is currently open Thursday through Monday, and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho is set for February 7-9. Grand entries will be Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 1:30. For vendor information contact Sandra Greene and for all other powwow info – Austin Greene or Margie Tuckta.

Free Covid-19 tests can be ordered online. Order free home tests from the USPS at https://special.usps.com/testkits. The USPS website also provides a link to the list of tests with extended expiration dates if you wish to check whether the expiration date of any kit you have at home has been extended. Additional information can be found at https://covidtests.gov/, including a phone number to help with ordering if needed. You can also call 1-800-232-0233

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.