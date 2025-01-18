KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 19, 2025

Every Sunday, PIRS by SriPonya has Sports Agility Camp for youth, coached by John Charles and team of Native Youth assistant coaches. It’s from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym – every Sunday through April.

There is no school for 509-J tomorrow in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

All Early Childhood Education Program Classrooms will be Closed for Staff Training tomorrow. Families will need to arrange of alternate child care.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed tomorrow for the holiday.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices will be open tomorrow.

The Maternal Child Health Program at Warm Springs Community Health is having a Mommy & Me breastfeeding support group tomorrow. It’s from 11am to 1pm in the Health & Wellness Center atrium. It’s an opportunity to discuss breastfeeding topics, ask question, weigh baby & check milk intake after feeding and to connect with other moms and babies. Snacks will be provided.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a Polar Bear Party tomorrow afternoon from 1-4 in the Community Center social hall. It’s snacks, games and prizes.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Jefferson County Library is offering free, beginner-level Computer Classes on Saturdays from 10-11 am starting February 1st. Each session focuses on a different topic, such as setting up an email, building a resume, or staying safe online. No registration is needed—just drop by. Devices are provided at the library, and you can enjoy coffee and pastries while you learn. For more information, visit JCLD.org.

The annual Sweetheart Sale at the Community Center is on Friday, February 7th from 9am to 3pm in the social hall. Table space is limited – contact the Recreation Department to reserve.

The Tribal Member Art Exhibit is still on display at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8th. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

The 59th Annual Warm Springs All-Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is set for January 23-26 at the Community Center. For more information contact Austin Greene at the Warm Springs Recreation Department.