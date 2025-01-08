KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 9, 2025

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Indian Health Service programs at the Warm Springs clinic are closed today in observance of the National Day of Mourning in honor of former president Jimmy Carter. Medical, dental, pharmacy, lab and admin are all closed today.

Tribal Council Nomination meetings are happening this evening. Meetings will be held at the Agency Longhouse for the Agency District, the Seekseequa Fire Hall for the Seekseequa District and the Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District. Dinners are at 6 and meetings at 7.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

The South Wasco County School District’s Theatre Department will present A Wrinkle in Time Friday, January 24th at 3pm, Saturday, January 25th at 6pm and Sunday, January 26th at 3pm at the Southern Wasco County Library in Maupin.

There’s Madras White Buffalo Girls Basketball tomorrow night at the Buffalo Dome. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the varsity contest vs. Sweet Home. Tip-off is at 7.

Families that are registered with Mountain Star are eligible to receive diapers and other supplies once a month. The Mountain Star resource bus will be at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office with items for pick-up tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and committee positions through tomorrow. There are 4 positions on the Credit Board of Directors, 3 positions on the Telcom Board, 4 positions for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, 2 positions on the Composite Products Board, plus they are seeking to fill a position on the Education Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee. The two committee appointments will finish out the 29th tribal council’s term. Send your letter of interest and resume to the Tribes Secretary Treasurer/CEO, Robert Brunoe.

The ECE Family Food Pantry is back for a special January Food Distribution on Friday, January 10th from 3-5pm in the ECE Lobby.

PIRS by SriPonya will again be doing Youth Sports Agility Camps coached by John Charles and team of Native Youth assistant coaches. The first camp is this Sunday from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym. Camps will be every Sunday through April.