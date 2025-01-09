WSK8 Eagle News Podcast – Jan 2025

Checkout the Podcast Version of Eagle News for this month or read the information below.

You can also check out the Eagles Nest News HERE

When there is inclement winter weather – 509J evaluates the situation for early morning road conditions, facility safety, and worsening weather. The first information on any delays or closures will go out to families on the district communications platform. Take time to be sure your contact information is up to date with your child’s school so you get these updates first. Parent Square is for school-to-home communication to keep parents and guardians informed and encourage greater engagement. Messages will also be posted to the district’s social media pages. And you can always hear the latest weather-related impacts on KWSO radio – at KWSO dot org and on KWSO’s Facebook Page.

During the month of January students will be taking their mid-year assessments. It’s a way to see the progress each student is making in math and reading. You can support your student to do their best each day by ensuring they Have a good night’s rest. Eat

Families are reminded of a change to the protocol for when you want to escort your student to the classroom in the morning before school. You now need to sign in at the computer in the entryway and receive a green visitor sticker.

There are a couple No School Days in January – Monday, January 20th – there is no School for Martin Luther King Jr Holiday and Friday, January 31st – There is No School – it’s a teacher grading day.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday celebrates the life and legacy of a man who brought hope and healing to America. He championed the values of courage, truth, justice, compassion, dignity, humility and service. The holiday is also a day of community service. Take time today to do something positive

The last day of the quarter is Thursday, January 30th. All student work must be turned in by this day. Teachers will be working on report cards and finalizing grades on Friday, January 31st.

To track your student’s progress, guardians are able to create a Power School account where they can log in to see their student’s grades and attendance. Contact our school office if you need help with your login information for PowerSchool.

At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy – the Counselors work to meet the growing needs of all students. This is in the areas of academics, career and college readiness, social and emotional development, and cultural awareness and pride. They are there to help with maintaining positive, healthy and supportive relationships and in developing all the skills need to achieve long term and short-term goals. If you have any concerns for your student – please reach out to one of the counselors. Michael Brick is the kindergarten thru 5th grade counselor, Anna Keifer is there for middle school students, Kristina McElroy and Urban Brunoe are also a resource.

It’s important for families to recognize that attendance matters. Missing 2 days a month can affect a student’s academic progress. By 9th grade attendance is a better predictor for high school graduation than 8th grade test scores. What you can do to help with your student’s attendance:

Talk about the importance of showing up to school every day.

Help your children maintain daily routines, such as finishing homework and getting a good night’s sleep.

Schedule non-urgent medical appointments and dentist appointments on no school days.

Encourage your child to join meaningful after-school activities, including sports and clubs.

Check on your child’s attendance in PowerSchool to be sure absences are not adding up.

The January Character Trait is focusing on building effective communication skills. To be an effective communicator – you are clear and complete in what you are trying to express. You can be an effective communicator by asking questions to understand, speaking clearly and at a reasonable volume so you are easily heard.

Families – please remember that winter weather can be cold so make sure that your students are dressed appropriately. Students go outside for recess each day as the weather allows and it is important for students to have a warm coat to wear. If your family needs help accessing warm winter clothing for your students, please reach out to our FAN advocate who may be able to help. And please remember that students should not bring blankets to school.

The Family Access Network is a network of community partners who collaborate to ensure children attend school ready to learn. If your student and or family is in need of a resource for anything at all – FAN can help. Contact the K8 FAN Advocate, Jodi Begay, at 541-647-7214