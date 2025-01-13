KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 14, 2025

Tribal Council will hear Enterprise Updates and Committee Reports today. On the agenda this morning – Warm Springs Local Housing Authority; Warm Springs Timber LLC; and High Lookee Lodge. This afternoon – Ventures; the Range & Ag Committee; and Fish & Wildlife Off-Reservation Committee.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving beef stroganoff from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Madras High School Boys’ Basketball is hosting Bend today. JV2 will play at 4:00, JV at 5:30 and Varsity at 7. We will have the varsity game live on KWSO.

The Tribal Council is advertising Election and Counting Board vacancies. There are 3 position and on alternate for the Election Board and 4 vacancies plus one alternate on the Counting Board. Letters of Interest and Resumes of applicants interested on serving need to be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than February 10th.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Coming up in February – the Central Oregon Disability Support Network (CODSN) will be hosting Warm Springs Transition to Kindergarten Training at the at ECE on Tuesday February 4th from 12-2 PM. There will be a light lunch and a presentation on how to help your child with their education as they enter kindergarten. If you would like to learn more about this event or other resources available through CODSN, you can stop by to talk with Kristina on Tuesdays next to the hallway off the ECE Lobby.

Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho is set for February 7-9. Grand entries will be Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 1:30. For vendor information contact Sandra Greene and for all other powwow info – Austin Greene or Margie Tuckta.

The Spilyay Tymoo newspaper publishes every other Thursday. The deadline to submit articles, letters and information is the Monday before the publish date. The submission deadline is January 20th for the next paper that will be out January 23rd. For more information you can email editor david.mcmechan@wstribes.org.

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council is coordinating a six-part informational speaker series about the Metolius River and its watershed. Learn about the Metolius River and its history, hydrology, water quality, habitat conditions, native fish, recreation and conservation, and stream restoration. There are five classroom sessions, and one full-day field trip. The cost is $59. The first class is February 4th from 5:30-7:30pm. Registration is online at the COCC Community Education website.