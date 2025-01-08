KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 8, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Buckie Teeman Holliday – There will be one-day services held today (1/8/25). A private dressing for immediate family will be done at 8am at Autumn Funeral Home. They will go to the HeHe Longhouse for viewing and (1) seven and then to Agency Cemetery for burial. A potluck style meal will follow back at HeHe Longhouse.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Free Covid-19 tests can be ordered online. Order free home tests from the USPS at https://special.usps.com/testkits. The USPS website also provides a link to the list of tests with extended expiration dates if you wish to check whether the expiration date of any kit you have at home has been extended. Additional information can be found at https://covidtests.gov/, including a phone number to help with ordering if needed. You can also call 1-800-232-0233

Indian Health Service programs at the Warm Springs clinic will be closed tomorrow in observance of the National Day of Mourning in honor of former president Jimmy Carter. Medical, dental, pharmacy, lab and admin will all be closed on Thursday.

PIRS by SriPonya will again be doing Youth Sports Agility Camps coached by John Charles and team of Native Youth assistant coaches. The first camp is this Sunday from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym. Camps will be every Sunday through April.

Tribal Council Nomination meetings have been rescheduled for tomorrow. Meetings will be held at the Agency Longhouse for the Agency District, the Seekseequa Fire Hall for the Seekseequa District and the Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District. Dinners are at 6 and meetings at 7.

Registration for the Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge 2025 begins tomorrow in Madras and Warm Springs. The cost is $25 per person. Registration at Jefferson County Public Health will be done from 10am until 6 Thursday and Friday, and 10 to 3 on Saturday. Registration at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center will be taken on Thursday from 10 to 6 and next Friday starting at 10:30 and going until 6. The challenge is open to adults 18 and older. Everyone who registers will get a t-shirt, plus a choice of a swim pass, yoga mat, sweat towel, water bottle or drawstring gym bag.

The Plaza at Warm Springs, next to Indian Head Casino, has retail space available. To inquire, contact Warm Springs Property Management at 541-553-3565 or email louie.smith@wstribes.org.

The 59th Annual Warm Springs All-Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is set for January 23-26 at the Community Center. Registration is open and entry fees are due January 13th. For more information contact Austin Greene at the Warm Springs Recreation Department.