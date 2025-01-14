KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 14, 2025

Tribal Council is in session today and Committee Reports are on the agenda. This morning they will hear from the On Reservation Fish & Wildlife Committee, the Culture & Heritage Committee; and the Education Committee. This afternoon they will get reports from the Timber Committee; Land Use Planning Committee; and from Papalaxsimisha.

The Tribal Council is advertising Election and Counting Board vacancies. There are 3 position and on alternate for the Election Board and 4 vacancies plus one alternate on the Counting Board. Letters of Interest and Resumes of applicants interested on serving need to be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than February 10th.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – baked parmesan chicken and pasta. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Warm Springs Policy Council Members will meet today at noon in the ECE Conference Room

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

WSK8 Girls Basketball is on the road today playing at Sisters at 4pm.

Warm Springs ECE is offering a Parent Night education series starting this Thursday January 16th from 5:30-7pm at ECE. Dinner and childcare will be provided for participants. This is a 3 week series and participants are asked to attend all three sessions that will be focused on helping you meet all of your child’s needs, from daily care, to academic learning to social-emotional growth. All people do better when they are in an environment that is caring, connected and safe. Learn more by attending the Parent Night starting this Thursday at ECE. This is open to all families in the community. Contact Shirelle at ECE if you will attend so there is an accurate head count, the number is 541-553-3241.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

PIRS by SriPonya puts on a Sports Agility Camp for youth, coached by John Charles and team of Native Youth assistant coaches. Camps are every Sunday from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym.