KWSO News for Wed., Jan. 15, 2025

High Desert Museum wins federal grants for High Desert storytelling projects

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has awarded two competitive grants to the High Desert Museum for a total of $240,337, the federal agency announced Tuesday. Both grants support increased storytelling about and educational resources for the High Desert region. One grant, will support a video story-gathering initiative that will bring together 30 long-form interviews from residents across the High Desert, ranging from ranchers to Tribal members. The interviews will delve into how changes in climate are impacting the region’s landscape and ways of life, and will be paired with historical records, scientific data and more to capture knowledge of the region’s cultural heritage and economies during a time of transition. The second grant provides nearly $100,000 for the prototyping of a dynamic, interactive web presence immersing online visitors in the relationships between the people, wildlife and landscapes of the High Desert.

COCC awarded NEA funding for youth art camps

A $10,000 award received by Central Oregon Community College (COCC) from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is the college’s first-ever grant from the federal agency. Stephanie Goetsch, director of community education at COCC says the funds will be used to develop and expand art-focused summer youth camps at COCC’s branch campuses, including offering camps for free or at reduced cost for rural families. Past COCC youth camps have included opportunities in visual arts, photography and theater.

Huge aquifer discovered under Cascades

There’s a vast and previously unmapped body of water beneath the Oregon Cascades. That’s according to research published Monday in the journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.’ The new study finds more than 80 cubic kilometers of water beneath the Cascade mountains in central Oregon. That’s three times the water volume of a completely full Lake Mead — the large Nevada reservoir used for much of the Southwest. Researchers were able to map where water is likely located by taking temperature readings deep in the ground. Where temperatures changed – suggested the edge of the aquifer. It’s long been known there were aquifers beneath the mountain range through the middle of Oregon. The subsurface water contributes to waterways above ground, including the McKenzie River. But researchers say the amount of water was a surprise, and it could have major implications for water planning in the region.

Local sports round-up

In the Buffalo Dome last night, Madras Boys’ basketball improved to 10-3 on the season with a 62-55 win over the Bend Lava Bears. A close game throughout, the White Buffs played unwavering defense and did not allow Bend to get the lead at any point. Madras will face a tough test with the Number 2 team in the 4A, Stayton, coming to play this Friday night.

In Varsity Girls’ Basketball yesterday, Madras lost a close one 41-44. The Lady Buffs will travel to Stayton Friday to take on the undefeated Eagles.

Today, JV Boys’ Wrestling at Crook County High at 5pm.

Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Girls’ Basketball teams have games at Sisters Middle School today. They tip-off at 4:00.