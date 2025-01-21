KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 22, 2025

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE. Today is Frozen Day. Celebrate “Frozen” with attire or swag representing Elsa or Anna, Kristoff, Sven and Olaf! PLUS Families can enjoy an afternoon treat of Hot Chocolate at pick up time in the ECE Front Lobby. Thursday is Crazy Hair Day and Friday is Blue & White Day.

Here is what is on today’s Tribal Council agenda: This morning Education Update; Finance Update; and Public Utilities Update. This afternoon – ECE Compliance Update.

The joint meeting of the Warm Springs Head Start Health Services Advisory Committee / and Warm Springs Child Health Task Force is this morning at 10am in the Conference Room. This is an opportunity for program staff, families, and health partners to come together to share information and develop goals and plans that benefit children in our programs and the community.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – baked salmon. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Warm Springs K8 Girls Basketball teams play at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmond today. Games start at 3:30.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The MAC Recreation District board will meet this evening at 6. The meeting packet is available online at www.macrecdistrict.com/governance. The staff will present, and the board will discuss (during the work session), impacts to district operations if the measures on the May 20, 2025 ballot pass or do not pass.

The 59th Annual Warm Springs All-Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament starts tomorrow at the Community Center. For more information contact Austin Greene at the Warm Springs Recreation Department.

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort’s next Tribal Appreciation Day is this Sunday, January 26th 11am until 7pm. Day-use will be free for all Tribal Members. Cabana rentals for Warm Springs members will be 50% off, and 25% for other Tribal Members. Warm Springs Tribal Members will receive a 25% discount on food.

The Mt. Hood Meadows annual Warm Springs Ski & Snow Board Day is Friday, January 31st. Transportation is available and everything you need is provided. To sign up – email sue.matters@wstribes.org or text 541-460-2255 with your name and a contact cell phone number and email address plus participant names and dates of birth. The deadline to sign up is Monday Morning, January 27th – 9am.

A baby moccasin making class will be held Monday January 27th 9:30am to 4pm in the Old Elementary Cafeteria. This class is prioritized for expecting or newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Supplies are limited. Call Sheryllee or Charlene at Community Health to sign up 541-553-2352.

Free Covid-19 tests can be ordered online. Order free home tests from the USPS at https://special.usps.com/testkits. The USPS website also provides a link to the list of tests with extended expiration dates if you wish to check whether the expiration date of any kit you have at home has been extended. Additional information can be found at https://covidtests.gov/, including a phone number to help with ordering if needed. You can also call 1-800-232-0233.