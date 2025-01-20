KWSO News for Mon., Jan. 20, 2025

Structure fire training over the weekend

On Sunday, Warm Springs Fire & Safety did a training burn on the old trailer next to agency fire station. The trailer was half of the old modular building that used to sit next to CPS. The entire staff was on hand for live fire training providing essential experience for when actual structural fires on and off the reservation. Crooked River Ranch, Sunriver, La Pine, Alfalfa and COCC fire instructors were also on hand to assist with the training.

Trump’s return brings mixed emotions and strained relationships in the Northwest

Reporters recently fanned out across Oregon and Washington to ask people about their hopes— and fears— as a second Trump administration begins. Click to listen to Emily Cureton Cook’s report that found some stark divides and common threads among Northwest residents watching history unfold today:

White Buffalo basketball vs. Stayton

In the Buffalo Dome Friday night…a thriller, and one to remember. The Madras boys held off a relentless Stayton offense keeping the game close and defeating the Eagles 44-40. With the win Madras heads into league play with an 11-3 record. The boys travel to Gladstone tomorrow.

The Madras girls had a tough time against top ranked Stayton Friday night losing 55-24. The Eagles remain undefeated and are ranked #1 in 4A teams across the state. Tomorrow night the Lady Buffs will try to get back on the winning track when they host the 2-12 Gladstone Gladiators. Tip off for the varsity game is at 7 and KWSO will broadcast the game live.

Deb Haaland reflects on her time as Interior Secretary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland set out four years ago on a historic journey as the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary. Her goals were far ranging — just the like responsibilities of the agency she inherited. She wanted to address the climate crisis, make the outdoors more accessible to people, lift the veil on a difficult chapter in American history and usher in a new era for Indian Country. From energy development and water management to making good on the nation’s promises to Native Americans, Haaland vowed to take a balanced approach and to listen. She told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that she feels she lived up to that vow.

From the start, Haaland wanted to usher in what she called a new era for Indian Country. That meant honoring and elevating tribal sovereignty. Not with words but with actions, she said. Native American leaders have long considered the consultation process a check-the-box exercise for the federal government. So Haaland established a tribal advisory committee within her department, while Biden issued mandates for prioritizing and standardizing consultation across federal agencies. The administration reached 400 co-stewardship agreements with tribes, ensuring their role in land management. Haaland also pointed to record investments of nearly $45 billion for tribal infrastructure projects and social programs. This came after decades of underfunding, neglect and oppression, she said.

And, perhaps her most notable achievement was the launch a first-of-its kind initiative to uncover the scope of the damage done by boarding schools. The work involved combing through millions of documents and holding listening sessions where community members struggling with generational trauma shared their experiences. Haaland’s department turned out major reports that identified the schools that had government support and uncovered the fates of hundreds of children who never returned home. The final volume listed policy recommendations to aid in healing. Those recommendations were turned over to the White House, with Haaland saying she had no idea the outcome would be so profound. She didn’t call the president and make a special request. Instead, Biden’s team called immediately and said the president wanted to issue an apology. Haaland joined Biden at the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona for the announcement.