2025 Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Ski / Snowboard Trip

The Mt Hood Meadows annual Warm Springs Ski & Snow Board Day is Friday, January 31st.

It’s an opportunity for Warm Springs youth, families and individuals to enjoy time on the Mountain.

This is for beginners or veteran skiers or snowboarders who are: Warm Springs Tribal Members, Residents and/or Tribal Employees.

Transportation is available and everything you need is provided.

To sign up – email sue.matters@wstribes.org or text 541-460-2255 with your name and a contact cell phone number and email address plus participant names and dates of birth.

You will need to complete a Group Consent Form and an online liability release, plus let us know if you want a seat on the bus (limit is 39 people) or will you drive yourself up to Mt Hood Meadows?

The deadline to sign up is Monday Morning, January 27th – 9am. If you miss the deadline – you can still participate but you won’t have rental gear pre-teched and you will need to wait in line with the general public.

See the trip details HERE