Warm Springs ECE January 2025 newsletter

There’s plenty going on at Warm Springs ECE this month, with a closure dated for staff training on Monday January 20th, a Spirit Week to follow, and an upcoming Parenting Class Mini Series.

There is a Head Start Policy Council Meeting on January 15th and a Head Start Health Services Advisory Committee Meeting on January 22nd.

Heating issues continue to be worked on to replace the ECE Boiler and create back up systems. Classrooms continue to utilize space heaters to warm things up and bridge the gap until heating systems are installed.

This Friday there is a Family Food Pantry from 3-5 in the ECE Lobby for Head Start and Day Care families. It’s an opportunity to pick up some fresh produce and pantry items as well.

You can check out the full newsletter HERE or pick one up in the ECE Office.