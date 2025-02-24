Programs

2025 CTWS Tribal Council Candidates

Election Day for the 30th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is Wednesday, March 26, 2025 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

KWSO is working toward having all candidates represented in on-air program segments that will also be posted online. Thisincludes Interviews with Candidates, Audio from Candidate Forums, & Candidate Statements.

A link to the candidate audio is below.

For the Agency District, 3 representatives will be elected.

Agency District Candidates:

    • Alvis Smith III

    • Marcia Soliz

    • James Manion

For the Agency District there are 988 Off Reservation Voters and 1237 On Reservation Voters.

For the Simnasho District, 3 representatives will be elected.

Simnasho District Candidates:

    • Carlos Calica

  • Levi Van Pelt
  • Raymond Tsumpti Sr.
  • Taw Foltz
  • Raymond Moody
  • Lincoln Suppah
  • Oueida Colwash Jimenez

For the Simnasho District there are 544 Off Reservation Voters and 655 On Reservation Voters.

For the Seekseequa District, 2 representatives will be elected.

Seekseequa District Candidates:

    • Marjorie Kalama

    • Ruben Henry
    • Wilson Wewa
    • Brigette McConville

  • Rosie Tom

For the Seekseequa District there are 98 Off Reservation Voters and 176 On Reservation Voters.

 

