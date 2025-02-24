2025 CTWS Tribal Council Candidates

Election Day for the 30th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is Wednesday, March 26, 2025 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

KWSO is working toward having all candidates represented in on-air program segments that will also be posted online. Thisincludes Interviews with Candidates, Audio from Candidate Forums, & Candidate Statements.

A link to the candidate audio is below.

—

For the Agency District, 3 representatives will be elected.

Agency District Candidates:

Alvis Smith III



Davis Sohappy Sr Ladonna Picard Squiemphen Theo Perez Ryan Smith Sr KWSO Radio · Ryan Smith TC Agency Canidate – KWSO 2025 Jonathan W Smith Caroline Cruz



Marcia Soliz



James Manion



For the Agency District there are 988 Off Reservation Voters and 1237 On Reservation Voters.

—

For the Simnasho District, 3 representatives will be elected.

Simnasho District Candidates:

Carlos Calica



Levi Van Pelt

Raymond Tsumpti Sr.

Taw Foltz

Raymond Moody

Lincoln Suppah

Oueida Colwash Jimenez

For the Simnasho District there are 544 Off Reservation Voters and 655 On Reservation Voters.

—

For the Seekseequa District, 2 representatives will be elected.

Seekseequa District Candidates:

Marjorie Kalama



Ruben Henry Wilson Wewa Brigette McConville



Rosie Tom

For the Seekseequa District there are 98 Off Reservation Voters and 176 On Reservation Voters.