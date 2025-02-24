2025 CTWS Tribal Council Candidates

Election Day for the 30th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is Wednesday, March 26, 2025 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.
KWSO is working toward having all candidates represented in on-air program segments that will also be posted online. Thisincludes Interviews with Candidates, Audio from Candidate Forums, & Candidate Statements.
A link to the candidate audio is below.
—
For the Agency District, 3 representatives will be elected.
Agency District Candidates:
- Alvis Smith III
- Davis Sohappy Sr
- Ladonna Picard Squiemphen
- Theo Perez
- Ryan Smith Sr
- Jonathan W Smith
- Caroline Cruz
- Marcia Soliz
- James Halliday
- Speakthunder Berry
- Cyrille Mitchell
- Dennis White III
- James Manion
For the Agency District there are 988 Off Reservation Voters and 1237 On Reservation Voters.
—
For the Simnasho District, 3 representatives will be elected.
Simnasho District Candidates:
- Carlos Calica
- Levi Van Pelt
- Raymond Tsumpti Sr.
- Taw Foltz
- Raymond Moody
- Lincoln Suppah
- Oueida Colwash Jimenez
For the Simnasho District there are 544 Off Reservation Voters and 655 On Reservation Voters.
—
For the Seekseequa District, 2 representatives will be elected.
Seekseequa District Candidates:
- Marjorie Kalama
- Ruben Henry
- Wilson Wewa
- Brigette McConville
- Rosie Tom
For the Seekseequa District there are 98 Off Reservation Voters and 176 On Reservation Voters.