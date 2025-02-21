JOM Spring Application

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting applications for students’ spring activities until Monday, March 10, 2025. You can download the application HERE.

The Spring Allowance has not yet been determined.

If you completed an application in the fall – you do not need to do one again – however you will need to complete the request for financial assistance portion and include any supporting documents about your request.

You can email your application to JOM@wstribes.org or contact: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

JOM Flyer