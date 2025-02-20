KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 21, 2025

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Elk chili is on the menu for the Senior Lunch today. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy 8th Grade AVID students have a field trip to COCC for Career Exploration today. The elementary Oregon Battle of the Books Jefferson County District Tournament is today at the Performing Arts Center in Madras. Middle School Girls Wrestling Districts are today and tomorrow @ Pilot Butte.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is this Sunday from 11am until 7pm. There will be free day use for all Tribal Members, spouses, residents of Warm Springs and tribal employees.

PIRS by SriPonya puts on a Sports Agility Camp for youth, coached by John Charles. Camps are for youth in grades 5-8 and are every Sunday from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym. Walk-ins are welcome.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Warm Springs CPS is offering electric bill assistance for up to 300 households, first come – first serve. This is for Warm Springs residents only. Bring a recent electric bill to the old school gym on Friday, February 28th between 1-4pm. Payment amount will be at the discretion of CPS.

An Elder’s Fair will take place at the Old School Gym in Warm Springs on Wednesday, March 26th from 9am until noon. It’s an opportunity to get information about brain health & dementia, caregiving resources, VeggieRx, pest management, immunizations, senior clinics & home visits, CHR’s and the Tribal Senior Program. Snacks and beverages will be provided. For more information call Shawnetta Yahtin 541-553-2352.

Warm Springs K-8 students age 6 through 8th grade are invited to attend Good News Club Wednesday afternoons. A van picks up students at the K8 at 2pm to take them to the Warm Springs Baptist Church and returns them to before the end of the school day. Permission slips are located at the K8 office and Warm Springs Market, to be completed and turned into to your child’s teacher. If you have any questions, you may contact Urbana at 541-419-4821.