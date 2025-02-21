KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 22, 2025

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is tomorrow. From 11am until 7pm, there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, spouses, residents of Warm Springs and tribal employees.

A tribal public scoping meeting for the proposed Sisi Timber Sale will be held on Wednesday, February 26th. There is a meeting from noon-2 and another from 5:30-7:30 at the Agency Longhouse. Please join to share your thoughts and voices about the project which will be located at Badger and Upper Warm Springs Watershed between the B-180 and B-260 Roads.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Every Sunday, PIRS by SriPonya has Sports Agility Camp for youth in grades 5-8, coached by John Charles. It’s from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym – every Sunday through April. Walk-ins are welcome

Indian Head Casino is seeking food vendors for their May 10th Los Lonely Boys Concert. You can find their vendor application at the KWSO website in the News and Information tab. Choose Events and Opportunities from the drop down menu.

Warm Springs CPS is offering electric bill assistance for up to 300 households, first come – first serve. This is for Warm Springs residents only. Bring a recent electric bill to the old school gym on Friday, February 28th between 1-4pm. Payment amount will be at the discretion of CPS.

The 2025 Miss Warm Springs Pageant is on Saturday, March 1st from 10am to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse. Young women interested in running can pick up an application at the Tribal Council office. The deadline for applicants is Thursday, February 27th at 5pm. For more information contact Minnie Yahtin or Deanie Smith at the Council office.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open now through March 3rd. Registration is being done with paper forms. Player registration, medical release and school enrollment forms can be downloaded from the www.wsnll.org. They are also looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming season. For more information, email info@wsnll.org, call 541-325-3856 or visit Warm Springs Nation Little League’s Facebook page.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is seeking to hire a Warm Springs Tribal Food Access Coordinator – a part-time, seasonal position from April through November. Candidates must be able to work at all Thursday markets during the summer from 9am to 2pm. APPLY HERE.