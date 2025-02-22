KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 23, 2025

It’s Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort today from 11am until 7pm. There is free day use for all Tribal Members, spouses, residents of Warm Springs and tribal employees. Other discounts include a 50% discount on cabana rentals for all Tribal Members and 25% off of food for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

Every Sunday, PIRS by SriPonya has Sports Agility Camp for youth in grades 5-8, coached by John Charles. It’s from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym – every Sunday through April. Walk-ins are welcome

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for our live broadcast of the Madras varsity boys’ basketball game vs. Estacada. It’s the final regular season game and senior night. Tip off is at 7.

A tribal public scoping meeting for the proposed Sisi Timber Sale will be held on Wednesday, February 26th. There is a meeting from noon-2 and another from 5:30-7:30 at the Agency Longhouse. Please join to share your thoughts and voices about the project which will be located at Badger and Upper Warm Springs Watershed between the B-180 and B-260 Roads.

Indian Head Casino is seeking food vendors for their May 10th Los Lonely Boys Concert. You can find their vendor application at the KWSO website in the News and Information tab. Choose Events and Opportunities from the drop-down menu.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair is on Wednesday, February 26th from 5-6:30 at the Community Center. The event will include the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show, family photo shoot, crawler race, a light meal, raffle prizes and info booths.

Warm Springs CPS is offering electric bill assistance for up to 300 households, first come – first serve. This is for Warm Springs residents only. Bring a recent electric bill to the old school gym on Friday, February 28th between 1-4pm. Payment amount will be at the discretion of CPS.

The 2025 Miss Warm Springs Pageant is on Saturday, March 1st from 10am to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse. Young women interested in running can pick up an application at the Tribal Council office. The deadline for applicants is Thursday, February 27th at 5pm. For more information contact Minnie Yahtin or Deanie Smith at the Council office.

The next Warm Springs Spay/Neuter Clinic, brought to you by First Nations Vet, is scheduled for April 26th & 27th with another to follow on May 17th & 18th. The services offered include: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication for dogs and cats. Pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Registration is required at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation. There is no cost for services and spots fill up fast, so interested pet owners in Warm Springs are encouraged to register early.