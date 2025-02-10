KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 11, 2025

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving roast beef from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union meets tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s classroom 17. All students are welcome to share a meal and do some crafting.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is having a Valentine Basket Silent Auction fundraiser tomorrow. It will be in the pod A lobby from 9am to 3:30pm. It’s their annual fundraiser for employee activities. Anyone is welcome to stop by, browse and place bids.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Warm Springs Public Utilities can do snow removal free of charge for private driveways in the Agency, Seekseequa, Sidwalter, Simnasho, Schoolie Flats and Wolfe Point areas. For more information contact their office at 541-553-3246.

Do you know youth ages 13 to 16 who are struggling on their own keeping up with 509j On-Line School? PIRS by SriPonya can offer support who are feeling isolated, disconnected or feel like they may be falling behind with 509j On-Line. They meet Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 4pm and Thursday, 9am to 1pm. Currently they are meeting at the Warm Springs Media Center, but will be moving to 29 “D” Street in Madras. Youth and mentors work on 509j on-line together plus do arts, crafts, storytelling and adventures like hiking and sightseeing. They have two open spots for youth who could use the extra support with school and connecting with other youth. For more information, email jennifer@sriponya.com.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

Tribal Council Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a time to come in to do a short interview for our Tribal Council Candidate programming. Just call 541-553-1968 or stop by the Media Center.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is now accepting tax appointments. Call 541-553-3148 to set one up.