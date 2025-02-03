KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 4, 2025

Elementary students at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy are doing Mid-Year Reading Testing this week.

Warm Springs K8 Girls Basketball Pictures are today at 3 pm.

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda – This morning, Tribal Council Priorities completion. This afternoon, Gaming Commission Update; TERO Commission Update; and Tribal Council/Bureau of Indian Affairs Compensation Discussion.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

The Central Oregon Disability Support Network (CODSN) is hosting Warm Springs Transition to Kindergarten Training at the at ECE today from 12-2 PM. There will be a light lunch and a presentation on how to help your child with their education as they enter kindergarten. If you would like to learn more about this event or other resources available through CODSN, you can stop by to talk with Kristina on Tuesdays next to the hallway off the ECE Lobby.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization that provides wreaths in December to groups across the county to Remember, Honor and teach about Veterans and their service and sacrifice. Locally, the Boy Scouts in Madras are a sponsoring group. If you are interested in helping with a sponsorship you can contact Mike Williams to learn more at 541-912-1962.

The Upper Deschutes Watershed Council is coordinating a six-part informational speaker series about the Metolius River and its watershed. Learn about the Metolius River and its history, hydrology, water quality, habitat conditions, native fish, recreation and conservation, and stream restoration. There are five classroom sessions, and one full-day field trip. The cost is $59. The first class is this evening from 5:30-7:30pm. Registration is online at the COCC Community Education website.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union meets tomorrow after school in Mr. Kollen’s classroom 17. All students are welcome for a meal, crafting and a good time. The NASU mentor is Jillisa Suppah.

The Tribal Council is advertising Election and Counting Board vacancies. There are 3 position and on alternate for the Election Board and 4 vacancies plus one alternate on the Counting Board. Letters of Interest and Resumes of applicants interested on serving need to be submitted to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO no later than February 10th.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.