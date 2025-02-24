KWSO News for Mon., Feb. 24, 2025

KWSO Tribal Council candidate programming

KWSO is calling out to Tribal Council candidates who have not yet done so, to schedule a 5–10-minute interview with us for our Tribal Council Candidate programs, which started running this morning. We don’t have very many interviews and have used some audio from an Agency District Forum. Our goal is to have audio from each candidate. Tribal Council Candidates – give us a call 541-553-1968 or stop by the Media Center.

Pitt featured on Oregon Art Beat

Lillian Pitt is featured on public broadcasting’s Oregon Art Beat. Pitt is a Pacific Northwest Native American artist, who is Wasco, Warm Springs and Yakama. She was born and raised on the Warm Springs reservation. She has accumulated a lifetime of works in a variety of media. Those media include artistic expressions in clay, bronze, wearable art, prints, glass, and jewelry. To watch the video and read the corresponding article, visit www.opb.org.

Madras White Buffs last game of the regular season

The last basketball games of the regular season for the Madras White Buffs are being played today. At the Buffalo Dome, the boys’ teams are hosting Estacada with game times at 4, 5:30 and 7. It’s senior night for the boys so there will be a recognition with seniors, families and friends plus an honor song. Girls JV and Varsity basketball teams travel over the mountain to finish up the regular season on the Estacada court at 5 and 7.

High wind warnings for central Oregon

A high wind warning for Central Oregon goes into effect at 11 this morning until Tuesday afternoon. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts between 45 to 60 mph are expected. Winds this high could blow down trees and power lines, and cause widespread power outages. In the event of a power outage, if you want to report or check on an outage for Pacific Power, you can do that online at www.pacificpower.net. Wasco Electric customers can report outages by phone at 800-341-8580. The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Willamette Valley and Lower Columbia River, a High Wind Warning for the Oregon Coast and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains and other areas throughout the state.