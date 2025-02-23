KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 24, 2025

Today is Late Start Monday for Jefferson County 509J students. School starts 90 minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

Listen to KWSO for our live broadcast of the final regular home basketball game of the season tonight. The boys are hosting Estacada. Tip off for the varsity game is 7:00.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair is this Wednesday (Feb. 26) from 5-6:30 at the Community Center. The event will include the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show, family photo shoot, crawler race, a light meal, raffle prizes and info booths.

A tribal public scoping meeting for the proposed Sisi Timber Sale will be held on Wednesday (Feb. 26). There is a meeting from noon-2 and another from 5:30-7:30 at the Agency Longhouse. Please join to share your thoughts and voices about the project which will be located at Badger and Upper Warm Springs Watershed between the B-180 and B-260 Roads.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is asking last year’s coaches to return any equipment issued. Contact Daniel Lawrence at the Community Center for more information 541-553-3243.

OSU Extension is doing a community workshop to make candied jalapenos. The workshop will be presented by Gather, Preserve, Store and Share Preservation Class participants this Thursday (Feb. 27) from 5-6:30pm at Warm Springs OSU Extension. For more information contact Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or email olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu.

Mary Olney, 2025 Miss Rodeo Oregon, is having her coronation fundraiser on Saturday, March 1st at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. Tickets are available on the Miss Rodeo Oregon website or can be purchased at the door. The event will include a tri-tip dinner, live & silent auctions, live music and other activities.

Do you know youth ages 13 to 16 who are struggling on their own keeping up with 509j On-Line School? PIRS by SriPonya can offer support who are feeling isolated, disconnected or feel like they may be falling behind with 509j On-Line. Youth and mentors work on 509j on-line together plus do arts, crafts, storytelling and adventures like hiking and sightseeing. They have two open spots for youth who could use the extra support with school and connecting with other youth. For more information, email jennifer@sriponya.com.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting applications for spring extra-curricular activity allowances through March 10th. This is for eligible Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County students. A JOM Application and JOM Survey must be filled out once a year. The JOM Request for Financial Assistance and supporting documents must be submitted with each request. They can be submitted by email to JOM@wstribes.org or in person to any of the parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is seeking to hire a Warm Springs Tribal Food Access Coordinator – a part-time, seasonal position from April through November. Candidates must be able to work at all Thursday markets during the summer from 9am to 2pm. APPLY HERE.