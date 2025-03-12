KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 13, 2025

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after. Tomorrow is the monthly senior breakfast.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

There’s a retirement luncheon for Carroll Dick, honoring her 40 years of service to the Tribe, today from 11am to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse. It’s a potluck, so please bring a favorite side dish.

Warm Springs WIC is scheduling appointments for Mondays and Thursdays this month from 12:30–4:30pm, with extra support from Jefferson County WIC. Free Pajamas, Recipe Books and bags of fruits or vegetables are available, first come, first serve on Mondays and Thursdays, scheduled in March during the 12:30 – 4:30 appointments.

An update and discussion on the Simnasho Grazing Plan will be held this evening from 5-8pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be assistance from the Range Committee and Natural Resources staff. Light food and drinks will be provided.

Caroline Cruz, Tribal Council candidate, is holding a meet & greet this evening from 5:30-7:30pm at the old school cafeteria.

The Healing Our Spirits & Lands Round Dance is this Friday and Saturday at the Warm Springs Community Center. Friday will start with a pipe ceremony and feast at 5, with the round dance to follow at 7. Saturday’s round dance will begin at 7.

This Sunday, March 16th, Warm Springs Extension Service is holding a lunch & learn session about fruit tree pruning. It will be from 10am to 2pm at the Education Building. There’s no cost to attend but you should call to reserve your spot 541-553-3238. Lunch will be provided.

A Conscious Discipline Education Series of classes, open to the community, will be held Mondays – March 17th, 24th & 31st – from noon to 1 in the I H S Atrium Conference Room. A light lunch for all participants will be provided. If you have any questions, call Charlene Moody at 541-553-2352.

A Joint Committee Community Update meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 18th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be provided at 5:30 and committee updates will begin at 6.

The Madras VFW is planning a Veterans Dinner on Sunday, March 30th. This will be a fundraiser and include an auction. Contributions are needed and welcome. To learn more and find out how you can help you can contact Leonard at 541-777-1453 or Jan at 541-815-1278.

COCC Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs begin March 31st. They will meet Monday and Wednesday noon to 3pm in the Computer Lab at the Culture & Heritage Building. Email absreg@cocc.edu to ask about an online option. Registration can be done the first week of classes. Scholarships are available.

The “Bash in Simnash” rodeo, sponsored by Outlaw & Suppah Ranch, will be held Saturday, April 19th at noon at the Simnasho Rodeo Grounds. There will be a wild horse race, team roping, mixed broncs, breakaway, junior & senior cold race and 2-plus-1 wild horse race. And, there’s a kids’ Easter egg hunter after the events. Contact Daniel Gilbert 541-460-8061 or Dustin Suppah 541-325-6347 for entry fees. Vendors can contact Aja Gilbert at 541-460-8008.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Warm Springs tribal hunters are reminded to submit their on and off reservation hunting reports. All hunting tags need to be reported. You may bring your tags to Natural Resources, call in to the BNR secretary at 541-553-2001, report online at hunting.warmsprings-nsn.gov or send via email to wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org.