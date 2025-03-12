Schoolie Flats Water Conservation Order Lifted

Following disruption of water distribution and ultimately a conservation order, for the Schoolie Flats area of the Warm Springs Reservation, a temporary solution has been found.

This afternoon, March 12, 2026, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities Rescinded the Water Conservation Order. They issued a memo that they had successfully brough online a new water booster station. Emergency repairs of the old pump had failed, disrupting service.

Permanent Telemetry and any needed additional equipment is being procured.

A good reminder of the change from winter to summer months – is to be mindful of water conservation and stay alert for any water leakage from a line or other equipment, to help the entire reservation and all our communities sustain appropriate water levels.

You can read today’s memo HERE