KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 6, 2025

Funeral services for Robert Kaltsukis – Burial is this morning at 7 at Agency Cemetery. They will return to the longhouse after for services, meal and giveaway.

It’s Dr. Seuss Birthday Spirit Week for Read Across America at ECE. Today is Fox in Socks Day – rock your mocs or crazy socks. Tomorrow it’s Sleep Book Day so wear your pajamas!

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting grief support drop-in sessions and education are for the community today at the old elementary cafeteria. From 9-11am confidential individual in person & call-in sessions will be available. There’s a group session from 11 until noon. At 1:30 will be a session talking about how people going through grief can take care of themselves. This service is intended to help those coping with recent deaths in our community. There is no one right way to grieve and they want to provide support. For more information or to volunteer to help contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-615-0116.

Warm Springs WIC is scheduling appointments for Mondays and Thursdays this month from 12:30–4:30pm, with extra support from Jefferson County WIC. Free Pajamas, Recipe Books and bags of fruits or vegetables are available, first come, first serve on Mondays and Thursdays, scheduled in March during the 12:30 – 4:30 appointments.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

The Joint Committee Community Update scheduled for today has been postponed.

The Madras High School Spring Athletic Parent meeting is this evening at 6 in the Commons.

Memorial services for Neda Rose Sam-Tias are this Friday and Saturday. Medicine singing will start at 5pm tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. On Saturday morning at 8 will be a continental breakfast. Drummers are requested for services at 9. Lunch, giveaway and a namegiving for Shata Tailfeathers will follow.

A Memorial for Samuel Starr will be held this Saturday at 10am at Simnasho Longhouse.

PIRS by SriPonya puts on a Sports Agility Camp for youth, coached by John Charles. Camps are for youth in grades 5-8 and are every Sunday from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym. Walk-ins are welcome.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting applications for spring extra-curricular activity allowances through Monday, March 10th. This is for eligible Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County students. A JOM Application and JOM Survey must be filled out once a year. The 2024-25 SPRING JOM Request funds form and supporting documents must be submitted with each request. They can be submitted by email to JOM@wstribes.org or in person to any of the parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

The Branch of Natural Resources is hosting a Tribal public meeting to discuss horse management efforts made in the last year and next steps. It will be Wednesday, March 12th 5-8pm in the Community Center social hall. Light food and drinks will be provided.

There is an Agency District Meeting on Wednesday, March 12th at the Agency Longhouse. On the agenda: adoption, Tribal Council priorities, cannabis, Kah-nee-ta and energy transmission. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting at 7.

The next Warm Springs Spay/Neuter Clinic, brought to you by First Nations Vet, is scheduled for April 26th & 27th with another to follow on May 17th & 18th. The services offered include: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication for dogs and cats. Pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Registration is required at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation. There is no cost for services and spots fill up fast, so interested pet owners in Warm Springs are encouraged to register early.