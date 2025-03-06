KWSO News for Thu., Mar. 6, 2025

Time for mid-point Movin’ Mountains check-ins

Participants in the Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge can get Mid-Point Weigh-Ins done this week in Warm Springs and Madras. They are being done at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center Atrium from 10:30-6 today and tomorrow. In Madras, you can go to Jefferson County Public Health from between 10 and 6 today and tomorrow, and 10-3 on Saturday.

Suppah-Scott, Simmelink, Ball earn Tri-Valley all-league honors

Madras High School has announced that 3 student-athletes have earned All-League honors for boys’ basketball. Matthew Suppah-Scott and Reed Simmelink have been named first-team all-Tri-Valley League selection. John Buffalo-Ball earned all-league 2nd Team honors.

Getting ready for Madras vs. Scappoose Round 1 playoff game

Madras is getting ready to start post-season play. The White Buffs are hosting an OSAA First Round Playoff game this Saturday. Doors at the Buffalo Dome will open at 5pm, and tip-off is at 6. Tickets for students are $6, and it’s $10 for adults. No passes will be accepted. And they’re asking all of their fans to wear black and bring the noise! If you can’t be there, you can listen to KWSO from wherever you are for our live broadcast of that game.

OR Tire tax proposal garners backlash

A bill that would tax the sale of new tires in Oregon got its first hearing Tuesday. As Dirk VanderHart reports, the idea has generated backlash. Click play to his report:

CTUIR members share concerns over expanding nuclear energy in Eastern Oregon

Oregon lawmakers are considering allowing nuclear power in Umatilla County. But the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation says it has some concerns. Listen to this story from Antonio Sierra: