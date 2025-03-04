KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 5, 2025

At Warm Springs ECE they are celebrating Dr. Seuss Birthday Spirit Week for Read Across America. Today is Wacky Wednesday – wear mismatched clothes. Tomorrow is Fox in Socks Day – rock your mocs or crazy socks. And, Friday is Sleep Book Day – wear your pajamas!

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

Funeral services for Robert Kaltsukis begin today. They will leave Bel-Air Funeral Home at 2pm. Dressing is at 3 at the Agency Longhouse. A light meal to follow. Washut services start at 7. There will be a traditional meal at midnight. Burial is Thursday at 7am at Agency Cemetery. They will return to the longhouse after for services, meal and giveaway.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Agency District Tribal Council Candidate Forum scheduled for this evening has been postponed to March 18th.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting grief support drop-in sessions and education are being provided for the community tomorrow at the old elementary cafeteria. From 9-11am confidential individual in person & call-in sessions will be available. There’s a group session from 11 until noon. At 1:30 will be a session talking about how people going through grief can take care of themselves. This service is intended to help those coping with recent deaths in our community. There is no one right way to grieve and they want to provide support. For more information or to volunteer to help contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-615-0116.

The Joint Committee Community Update scheduled for this Thursday has been postponed.

Madras High School Spring Athletic Parent Night is tomorrow at 6pm in the Commons.

Warm Springs WEDD – Work Education Development Department – is taking applications for 2025 student summer work for ages 14-24, who are Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook County. Students must attend a pre-employment workshop to be eligible. Workshop dates are this Sunday March 9th, Sunday March 16th and Sunday March 23rd at 9am at the Education Building first floor conference room.

A retirement luncheon for Carroll Dick, honoring her 40 years of service to the Tribe, will take place on Thursday, March 13th from 11am to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse. It’s a potluck, so please bring a favorite side dish.

COCC Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs begin March 31st. They will meet Monday and Wednesday noon to 3pm in the Computer Lab at the Culture & Heritage Building. Email absreg@cocc.edu to ask about an online option. Registration can be done the first week of classes. Scholarships are available.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization that provides wreaths in December to groups across the county to Remember, Honor and teach about Veterans and their service and sacrifice. Locally, the Boy Scouts in Madras are a sponsoring group. If you are interested in helping with a sponsorship you can contact Mike Williams to learn more at 541-912-1962.