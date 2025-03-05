KWSO News for Wed., Mar. 5, 2025

2025 Miss Warm Springs Waurica Miller

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant originated at the centennial celebration of the 1855 Treaty with the Bands of Middle Oregon, where a pageant was held to select the Treaty Centennial Queen. Kathleen Heath was selected and is considered to be the first Miss Warm Springs. This past weekend, the 2025 Miss Warm Springs Pageant was held at the Agency Longhouse. Waurica Miller was selected to serve as this year’s cultural ambassador. As Miss Warm Springs, she will attend events here in the community, regionally and nationally. Click to hear comments from Waurica:

Water shut off notice issued for Tenino Road today

Warm Springs Public Utilities will be repairing a water service line this morning and will shut off water on Tenino Road while the work is done. The shutdown will start at 9 this morning until work is completed. Again, that water shutdown will impact only Tenino Road.

Sen. Merkley brings terminated Central Oregon Forest Service worker to DC

President Donald Trump stood before a joint session of Congress last night to give an accounting of his turbulent first weeks in office as a divided nation struggles to keep pace, with some Americans fearing for the country’s future while others are cheering him on. The Republican-led House and Senate have done little to restrain the president as he and his allies work to slash the size of the federal government and remake America’s place in the world. With a tight grip on his party, Trump has been emboldened to take sweeping actions after overcoming impeachments and criminal prosecutions.

Democrats, many of whom stayed away from Trump’s inauguration in January, were largely brushing aside calls for boycotts as they struggle to come up with an effective counter to the president. Instead, they chose to highlight the impact of Trump’s actions by inviting fired federal workers as guests.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley’s guest was Isabella Isaksen. Merkley said “as a veteran, Olympian, and protector of our public lands, Isabella has served our country with grit and integrity—and was recently terminated from her Forest Service post at the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland in Central Oregon.” Senator Merkley added that “Isabella and thousands of other public servants across this nation deserve an explanation for why they were illegally fired without any consideration to the immense expertise, value, and economic benefits they bring to our communities.”

Cowlitz River smelt update from WS Fisheries

Monday’s update from the Cowlitz River by Warm Springs Fisheries staff was that over the last week, they have yet to find any smelt or signs of smelt such as congregations of birds and sea lions. And, there has been no commercial harvest of smelt in Zones 1-3 which are downstream of the mouth of the Cowlitz. Warm Springs Fisheries staff met with biological staff from the Cowlitz Tribe and say they have captured larvae in their plankton mats which is evidence of spawning activity so a few have been in the river. The water temperature continues to improve which should help smelt migrate upstream. Stay tuned for future reports.

MHS Boys Basketball seeking donations to buy fan t-shirts for Saturday’s playoff game

The Madras White Buffalo Boys Basketball will host its round of 16 playoff game this Saturday (3/8) vs. Scappoose at 6pm. In a post on the team’s Facebook page, they said they are trying to have a Black Out in the Buffalo Dome for the big game with black Fear the Herd t-shirts and said they need help from fans and the community. The White Buffs are looking for donations to help cover the cost of the t-shirts for the first 500 fans. Those who donate are guaranteed a t-shirt. Anyone who would like to donate can do that with the Madras High School office. Just mention FEAR THE HERD shirts.

OHA offers resources for problem gambling

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is highlighting Problem Gambling Awareness Month this March to raise awareness of resources for anyone struggling with problem gambling, including a free digital tool that can aid in curbing gambling. The app, called Evive, is available for anyone in Oregon seeking to learn safer gambling habits, reduce their gambling or stop gambling all together. The evidence-based mobile tool offers flexible treatment options, access to trained professionals, community support, and ways to reduce time and money spent on betting. To learn more, go to https://www.getevive.com/.