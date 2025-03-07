KWSO News for Fri., Mar. 7, 2025

Community encouraged to fix their pets for safety & health

The Warm Springs Reservation is asking everyone to help reduce the number of roaming dogs, stop dangerous behavior, and keep both pets and people safe. We encourage everyone to do a simple but powerful step: Fix your dogs.

As a community, we have always cared for animals. Fixing your pets helps not only your pets but also your neighbors. When a female dog in heat is allowed to roam, it can cause problems by attracting unfixed males. This can lead to fights and dangerous situations. Sometimes, these dogs form packs, which can spread disease, cause safety problems, and even bite people. This is especially a concern near schools, where kids may run into these dogs. We must protect our children and keep our community safe.

Fixing your dog can help protect them from accidents and injuries. It can also help them stay healthier, as fixed dogs are less likely to get some types of cancer or diseases that can make them sick or shorten their lives. Fixed dogs are usually better behaved and are less likely to cause problems, and are less likely to roam, which is beneficial if you keep dogs to protect your home. This helps reduce the work of emergency services and makes our neighborhood safer for everyone.

When you bring your pet to the clinic, they will get core vaccinations, including rabies, and a microchip. This helps keep your pet safe and makes it easier to find them if they get lost. This is a great way to make sure your pets are healthy and protected while keeping our community safe.

First Nations Vet and Fences for Fido are offering a free spay and neuter clinic for Warm Springs residents this spring. This is a great chance to get your pets fixed and ensure they are healthy and safe. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this offer, as it will be the only opportunity until 2026. We won’t be back until then, so please take advantage of this chance now.

Our Tribal leadership supports this effort, and their words remind us how important it is to care for our animals and our community:

Jefferson Greene, [Wasco Chief], said, “Spay, neuter, vaccines, microchips, flea & tick treatments for dog and cats is essential for safe communities for both residents and our animal friends. We all would like to see our community safe and every effort to accomplish that shall be pursued for healthy homes and futures.”

To sign up for the free clinic, visit firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation. Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis for dogs and cats until spots are filled. This service is for Warm Springs residents as a public health initiative.

Three Madras girls basketball players receive all-league honors

Madras White Buffalo girls’ basketball sophomore Yadira Stacona has been named to the Tri Valley Conference 2nd Team. Junior LaRhia Stevens and Senior Bianca Plazola received Honorable Mentions. The Lady Buffs finished the season with a 10-14 record.

White Buffalo boys basketball postseason play starts this weekend

The White Buff boys begin their post-season play tomorrow at the Buffalo Dome. They will play Scappoose. Game time is 6pm, and they’ll open up the doors to fans at 5:00. Remember, it’s OSAA ticket prices and that’s about double what you would usually pay. No passes are accepted. The Buffs are asking their fans to wear black and to cheer loud! KWSO will have a live play-by-play broadcast of the contest. The winner of tomorrow night’s game will advance to the Quarterfinals at Forest Grove High School on March 13th to face either Mazama or Marist Catholic. Go Buffs!

Weekend weather forecast for central Oregon

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Light south wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Saturday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light southwest wind.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.