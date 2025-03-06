KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 7, 2025

Today at ECE, it’s Sleep Book Day for the final day Dr. Seuss Birthday Spirit Week. Wear your pajamas today!

Participants in the Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge can get Mid-Point Weigh Ins done today in Warm Springs and Madras. They are being done at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center Atrium from 10:30-6 today. In Madras, you can go to Jefferson County Public Health from between 10 and 6 today. Weigh-ins are also being done Saturday from 10-3 in Madras only.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Memorial services for Neda Rose Sam-Tias are today and tomorrow. Medicine singing will start at 5pm today at the Agency Longhouse. On Saturday morning at 8 will be a continental breakfast. Drummers are requested for services at 9. Lunch, giveaway and a namegiving for Shata Tailfeathers will follow.

A Memorial for Samuel Starr will be held tomorrow starting at 10am at Simnasho Longhouse.

Madras High School Boys Basketball is hosting an OSAA first-round playoff game tomorrow vs. Scappoose. Doors open at 5pm and tip-off is at 6. Ticket prices are $6 for students, $10 for adults. No League, District, or OSAA Passes will be accepted. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the game.

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday – clocks move forward one hour to daylight saving time at 2am. Be sure and move your clocks an hour ahead before you go to sleep tomorrow.

Warm Springs WEDD – Work Education Development Department – is taking applications for 2025 student summer work for ages 14-24, who are Native American and reside in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook County. Students must attend a pre-employment workshop to be eligible. Workshop dates are this Sunday March 9th, Sunday, March 16th and Sunday March 23rd at 9am at the Education Building first floor conference room.

An update and discussion on the Simnasho Grazing Plan is coming up Thursday, March 13th from 5-8pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be assistance from the Range Committee and Natural Resources staff. Light food and drinks will be provided.

The MAC Recreation District has started accepting registrations for its Spring Youth Flag Football program. Divisions are PreK/K, 1st/2nd Grade, 3rd/4th Grade & 5th/6th Grade. Registration will close on March 28th. Visit www.macrecdistrict.com to learn more.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will offer free legal assistance clinics in Warm Springs April 7th and May 5th 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment Call 541-668-8352 or email lauren.guicheteau@lasoregon.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

The “Bash in Simnash” rodeo, sponsored by Outlaw & Suppah Ranch, will be held Saturday, April 19th at noon at the Simnasho Rodeo Grounds. There will be a wild horse race, team roping, mixed broncs, breakaway, junior & senior cold race and 2-plus-1 wild horse race. And, there’s a kids’ Easter egg hunter after the events. Contact Daniel Gilbert 541-460-8061 or Dustin Suppah 541-325-6347 for entry fees. Vendors can contact Aja Gilbert at 541-460-8008.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Warm Springs Head Start is now recruiting children who will be ages 3 or 4 on September 1st for next school year. Head Start Helps Families with: Child Development, Nutrition, Health, Education, and more. The Warm Springs Early Head Start program is also recruiting for children ages 0-3. Early Head Start offers child development, family support and prenatal care. Learn More about signing up your child for Early Head Start or Head Start by calling the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center at 541-553-3241.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Warm Springs tribal hunters are reminded to submit their on and off reservation hunting reports. All hunting tags need to be reported. You may bring your tags to Natural Resources, call in to the BNR secretary at 541-553-2001, report online at hunting.warmsprings-nsn.gov or send via email to wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org.