KWSO News for Mon., Mar. 24, 2025: Spay/Neuter Clinics for Warm Springs pets

First Nations Vet, Fences for Fido encourage Warm Springs pet owners to sign up for free spay/neuter clinics

First Nations Veterinary is taking appointments for Spay & Neuter Clinics coming up in April in Warm Springs. They have cancelled the clinics they had scheduled for May. The clinics are free and scheduled for April 26-27.

In addition to the spay/neuter surgery, pets will receive vaccinations, flea/tick medications and microchips. First Nations Vet founder Gina Clemmer talks about how all of the services the dog or cat receives at their appointment will benefit not only their health, but the wellbeing of the owners and the community:

Pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 lbs. or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services. They are not able to do vaccine-only appointments, as they only get enough vaccines donated for the spay/neuter patients. Registration is required and available online at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation.