KWSO News for Mon., Mar. 3, 2025

CPS paid more than 300 Warm Springs power bills

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services (CPS) was able to assist a total of 331 households with their electric bills on Friday. They had an initial cap of 300 and hit that mark before the 4pm deadline, and so were able to help the others who were still waiting in line. CPS offered assistance with no income requirements to Warm Springs residents who brought their power bills in last Friday. Other Health & Human Services Branch staff members helped coordinate the event that took place at the Old Elementary School.

Dept. of Fish & Wildlife impacted by government cuts

The Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has ordered the federal government to fire 400 employees from the Department of Fish and Wildlife. Experts say the move could have a tremendous impact on Oregon’s endangered and threatened species. Click below to hear Isobel Charle’s report:

Madras to host Scappoose in the first round of playoffs

The Madras White Buffalos are hosting a first round 4A Boys Basketball State Championship game on Saturday, March 8. They will face Scappoose out of the Cowapa League. The game time is yet to be announced. The winner of that game will advance to the next round at the 4A state site – Forest Grove High School – and play March 13. Other Tri-Valley teams playing in the first round for the boys are Crook County and The Dalles. For Tri-Valley Girls teams – Crook County and The Dalles made the playoffs.

Sen. Wyden on-line town hall to be held during State of the Union

Senator Ron Wyden will co-host a live on-line town hall Tuesday night, March 4 with People’s Town Hall to offer all Oregonians the opportunity to ask questions, share their ideas and offer their views during the State of the Union speech. “In this unprecedented time in American history, my top priority is making sure Oregonians from every corner of our state can keep weighing in directly with me,” said Wyden, who’s held 1,105 open-to-all town halls throughout Oregon in fulfillment of his promise to hold at least one town hall each year in each of the state’s 36 counties. Wyden said that rather than attend the State of the Union, he is choosing to hear from residents. The on-line town hall tomorrow will begin at 6 pm PT and can be watched on Facebook Live.