KWSO News for Wed., Mar. 12, 2025

Warm Springs horse clinics taking sign-ups now

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is collaborating with the Oregon State University Veterinary School to put on two equine clinics on the reservation this spring. Click below to hear comments from Suzi Miller about the upcoming clinics:

These clinics will fill up quickly and so reserving a spot as soon as possible is recommended. Call Suzi Miller at 541-553-2007.

Agency District’s candidates’ forum date changed

The Agency District Tribal Council candidate forum rescheduled for March 18th has now been moved to the following day, Wednesday, March 19th – same time & location. A potluck dinner at 5:30 with the forum to follow at the Agency Longhouse.

Speaker at UO outlines legal strategy to reacquire lands for tribes

A Native American photojournalist is promoting a “Land Back” movement across the U.S. for territory ceded or taken during colonization. KLCC’s Brian Bull attended Joe Whittle’s presentation at the University of Oregon Tuesday and has this report:

Two Oregon wildfire bills provide some protection to utilities

A bill introduced in Salem this week would create a fund for people who lose homes or businesses to wildfires caused by electrical equipment. People who use the fund can’t later sue a utility for causing the fire. This bill is part of a legislative package that provides some financial protection to utility companies facing billions of dollars in lawsuits.

Another bill would issue certificates to utility companies that follow their own wildfire safety plans. Opponents say this certificate could shield utilities from lawsuits. Supporters say it would hold power companies accountable.

Oregon men begin postseason play, Oregon State women are going to the Big Dance

No. 8-seeded Oregon (23-8) will play a second-round game against No. 9 Indiana (19-12) at 9 a.m. Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The winner will advance to play No. 1 Michigan State at 9 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

The Oregon State women’s basketball team beat Portland 59-46 in the West Coast Conference tournament final in Las Vegas Tuesday. OSU is coming out of a turbulent offseason where they lost their conference and most of the key players from last year’s Elite Eight squad. With the win, the Beavers (18-15) secured an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.