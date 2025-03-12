WSK8 March Eagle News Podcast

For all the latest information about happenings at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, tune into KWSO for Eagle News weekday mornings at 7:10am.
Highlights for month include new information for families in case the school ever needs to evacuate:
Emergency situations happen – and at the Warm Springs K8 – kids and staff practice for difference situations. Should a crisis occur that would require evacuation of the school, there is now a reunification plan for parents to be able to pick up their K8 student.
First – the school would bus students from the Warm Springs K-8 Academy to the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym Building that now houses the Warm Springs Prevention offices. Kids would be dropped off in back of the school and will hang out in the gym.
Families could drive to Warm Springs street and line up starting by the Presbyterian Church and the Family Resource Center – traffic will flow past the Behavioral Health Center, take a right and park outside the old school gym building. Helpers will guide traffic and give direction.
Parents/Guardians will walk into the old school entrance on Wasco Street, check in at the office on the left, then proceed down the hallway to be reunified with your student who you will meet up with at the end of the hallway. Families and students will then exit the door closest to the basketball court, get back in your car and go home.
Hopefully the school never needs to be evacuated but different emergency situations can happen and the school wants students, staff and families to know what the plan is for evacuation and reunification for families and their kids.
Other Highlights:
- At the Warm Springs K8 the March Character Trait is Respect. Being Respectful is treating someone with kindness and consideration, showing regard for their abilities and worth, and valuing their feelings and views. You can be respectful by listening to others, even when you disagree. You can follow directions. And you can treat others with consideration and kindness.
- March 17th MHS will host an 8th grade family night from 5:30-7 pm. All 8th graders and their families are invited to come tour the school and learn about classes, athletics, and clubs. Dinner will be provided. There will also be a bus that provides transportation for families from the K-8 to MHS. It will depart WSK8 at 5 pm for MHS and then return to the K8 by 7:30 pm.
- Wednesday March 19th it’s the OMSI Festival of Science during Specials for Kindergarten to 5th grade students. And then the 6th thru 8th grade Science Fair is from 4-6pm for Middle School Students. Families are welcome to check it out and Dinner will be provided.
- March 20th and 21st the counselors will be at WSK8 to do forecasting with our 8th graders. That’s when they will select their elective classes for their freshman year.
- Just a reminder that Spring Break is the last week of this morning – from March 24th thru the 28th!
- 6th thru 8th grade students who are passing all their class by April 8th will be invited to a movie at Madras Cinema on Thursday April 10th. Students and Families can check power school to see how you are doing and if there is any work you are missing. You can also – always check with your teacher or teachers.
- The Family Access Network is unique to Central Oregon, utilizing advocates to efficiently reach and connect with families to assist with needs. Jodi Begay is our FAN Advocate. You can call her at 541-647-7214 or email her at JBegay@509J.net