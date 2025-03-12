WSK8 March Eagle News Podcast

For all the latest information about happenings at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, tune into KWSO for Eagle News weekday mornings at 7:10am.

Highlights for month include new information for families in case the school ever needs to evacuate:

Emergency situations happen – and at the Warm Springs K8 – kids and staff practice for difference situations. Should a crisis occur that would require evacuation of the school, there is now a reunification plan for parents to be able to pick up their K8 student.

First – the school would bus students from the Warm Springs K-8 Academy to the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym Building that now houses the Warm Springs Prevention offices. Kids would be dropped off in back of the school and will hang out in the gym.

Families could drive to Warm Springs street and line up starting by the Presbyterian Church and the Family Resource Center – traffic will flow past the Behavioral Health Center, take a right and park outside the old school gym building. Helpers will guide traffic and give direction.

Parents/Guardians will walk into the old school entrance on Wasco Street, check in at the office on the left, then proceed down the hallway to be reunified with your student who you will meet up with at the end of the hallway. Families and students will then exit the door closest to the basketball court, get back in your car and go home.

Hopefully the school never needs to be evacuated but different emergency situations can happen and the school wants students, staff and families to know what the plan is for evacuation and reunification for families and their kids.

