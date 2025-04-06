KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 7, 2025

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is providing a free legal assistance clinic in Warm Springs today 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment, call 541-668-8352 or email lauren.guicheteau@lasoregon.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda: This morning – Bureau of Indian Affairs Update; Bureau of Trust Funds Admin Update; and Realty Items. This afternoon – Legislative Update Conference Call; and Tribal Attorneys’ Updates.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

The Native Aspirations meeting for April is today from 12-1:30 p.m. at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for next Monday, April 14th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is on Thursday, April 17th with host drum the Black Lodge Singers. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 and powwow from 6:30-9. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is having a Tribal Youth Job Fair on Friday, April 11th in the old elementary school cafeteria. Youth can find out about employment, internship, camp and other opportunities from employers and programs in our area.

The Branch of Natural Resources is taking registrations for 2 upcoming horse clinics for tribal members. There is a horse castration clinic on Friday, April 11 for wild or domesticated horses. And, there is a horse dental clinic on Saturday, May 10th which will include teeth floating, vaccinations and deworming open to halter broke horses only. Both clinics will be held at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and done by OSU veterinary students. The clinics are free and reservations are required. Contact Suzi Miller at 541-553-2007 for more information.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rez Fest 2K25 on Saturday, May 3rd at the Community Center social hall. It starts at 5pm. This is an all-ages show; no drugs or alcohol are allowed. The cost is $15 at the door.

St. Charles Bend is hosting a Native Market at the Bend Hospital Campus on Thursday May 15th from 11am to 3pm. There is no cost to be a vendor and they will provide tables, covers, and help bringing in/taking out your items. Any interested vendors should contact Shilo Shaw Tippett at St. Charles Madras.