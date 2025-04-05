KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 6, 2025

Every Sunday, PIRS by SriPonya has Sports Agility Camp for youth in grades 5-8, coached by John Charles. It’s from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym – every Sunday through April. Walk-ins are welcome

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Native Aspirations meeting for April is tomorrow (4/7) from 12-1:30 p.m. at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

A presentation to learn more about human trafficking will be held at the Warm Springs Community Center on Friday, April 11th from 10am to noon. Guest speakers are Masayo Halpin and Marti Rai Ramsey. Masayo is a former Special Agent with the Portland FBI and Marti Rai is a Tribal Member who has been a frontline responder for many years helping and advocate. The presentation will include information and topics that may be sensitive and graphic. MMIR Warm Springs & Papalaxsimisha are bringing this presentation to the community for awareness, education, and prevention purposes.

As part of its Indigenous Speakers Series, the High Desert Museum in Bend on April 25th will host LaRonn Katchia, the director of Pathfinders, for a discussion of the short film. Katchia, a Warm Springs/Wasco/Paiute filmmaker and storyteller, will be joined by Thyreicia Simtustus, Kahmussa Green and Kiahna Allen all from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, who are featured in the film. Part of the Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland exhibition at the Museum, the film explores how the three young leaders are finding their own paths in balancing Native and non-Native worlds. For tickets info visit highdesertmuseum.org/pathfinders.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is having an open house on Wednesday, April 30th from noon to 1 at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a chance to tour the new apparatus bays, meet the firefighters and representatives from Prevention, Oregon State Fire Marshall, American Red Cross and more. Lunch will be served to the first 100 attendees.

Are you pregnant or postpartum? Experienced a miscarriage or have children under the age of 5 years old? Warm Springs WIC encourages you to call today and schedule an appointment: 541-553-2352

Warm Springs residents with dogs and cats have access to Fix Ticks, which is a program that mails free flea and tick medicine every month to pet owners who live on the reservation. Anyone with a Warm Springs PO Box or address can order flea and tick prevention for the whole year. All you need to do is sign up online at https://fixticks.org/.