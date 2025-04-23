KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 24, 2025

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that comes to brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. It will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras today from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30 this afternoon. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Warm Springs K8 Track has a meet at Redmond High School today.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Southern Oregon University’s women’s basketball team is putting on a free 3-hour basketball camp tomorrow (4/25) at the Madras High School gym from 4-7pm. It’s a co-ed camp for youth in 3rd thru 12th grade.

As part of its Indigenous Speakers Series, the High Desert Museum in Bend this Friday (4/25) will host a screening and discussion of the short film Pathfinders. Director LaRonn Katchia will be joined by Brutis Baez, Thyreicia Simtustus, Kahmussa Green and Kiahna Allen all from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for the discussion. For ticket info visit the High Desert Museum website.

A one-day Jefferson County Baseball Clinic presented by Friends of Baseball, NARA, Warm Springs Prevention and Madras High School Baseball will be held this Saturday (4/26) at MHS. This is for baseball players ages 6 and older who are ready to improve their skills. Pre-registration for boys 6-9 years old will begin at 9:30am and the clinic is at 10. The pre-registration table for boys 10 and older will open at 12:30 and their clinic is at 1. It is free and space is limited. Bring cleats or gym shoes, a glove and hat. Contact Andy Leonard for more information.

The 3rd Annual Columbia River Round Dance, in honor of Missing & Murdered Indigenous People, will take place on Friday, May 2nd at Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles. It will start at 4:30 and go until midnight. Everyone is invited to join for the community awareness & healing gathering, an evening of songs, dancing, community dinner, special guest speaker and Native business vendors. Families are welcome to bring pictures or posters to honor their loved ones.

The Swearing-In of the 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be on Monday, May 5th starting at 9am at the Administration Building.

A 2-day suicide prevention awareness senior & junior wild colt race clinic in memory of Solomon Stewart is planned for May 24-25 at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s for youth ages 6 to 19. The cost is $25 per child or $60 per team. There will be food and raffles. Entries can call or text in to Louis 541-460-6304 or Nathan 971-900-2069.

The 1st Annual Rez Ball Summer Tipoff Showdown Youth Basketball Tournament will be held June 13-15 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 18 and under coed and 14 and under coed. For entry information call Kayla or Phillip Tewee at 541-460-8222 or send an email to TeweeFamily@gmail.com.