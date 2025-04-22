KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 23, 2025

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda is City of Bend Meeting.

Warm Springs Telecom is informing customers of a maintenance window and possible outages. This is due to a test of the power “handshake” systems in all towers. They are not expecting any service outage, but it is possible. Today’s schedule includes the Miller Tower, Pelton Tower, and the Seekseequa Repeater and Tower. If you experience any service interruptions or difficulties, please reach out to the Telecom office at 541-615-0555.

COCC’s Job Fest is a chance to explore different career fields and meet with individual organizations. It’s at the Madras campus today from 10am to 1pm. It’s free and open to the public.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that comes to brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. Tomorrow (4/24) it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Community Health & Wellness classes, facilitated by Frank Smith, are held weekly and open to all community members. Wednesdays from 6-7:30 is Pencil Art Drawing at Prevention.

As part of its Indigenous Speakers Series, the High Desert Museum in Bend this Friday (4/25) will host a screening and discussion of the short film Pathfinders. Director LaRonn Katchia & Cinematographer Brutis Baez will be joined by Thyreicia Simtustus, Kahmussa Green and Kiahna Allen all from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, who are featured in the film. For ticket info visit highdesertmuseum.org/pathfinders.

Southern Oregon University’s women’s basketball team is putting on a free 3-hour basketball camp on Friday (4/25) at the Madras High School gym from 4-7pm. It’s a co-ed camp for youth in 3rd thru 12th grade.

Caldera Youth Program alumni are eligible to apply for the Caldera Scholarship Program. Scholarship funds are intended to cover tuition at trade school or college, are based on need and are paid directly to the school or institution. This scholarship is not a competition. Any Caldera Youth Program alumni who apply and meets the application requirements will have their applications evaluated to determine the amount of money they will receive. The Application Deadline Date is April 25th. For questions, contact the scholarship team at scholarships@caldera.org.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has opened a 30-day public comment period for the Sentinel Forest Vegetation Management and Timber Sale Project. The project proposes a commercial timber harvest of about 20 million board feet across 1,475 acres in a southwest section of the Warm Springs Reservation. KWSO has the project documentation posted in our news section on our website.

Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in Oregon State University – Cascades’ third annual golf-putting tournament on May 16. The tournament will start at 9 a.m. at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond. It is open to people of all ages. Proceeds from the event will support the OSU-Cascades Student Emergency Fund. The fund assists students experiencing unexpected financial hardship that interferes with their academic progress. Student recipients can use emergency scholarships to help with textbooks, transportation, rent and other essential needs, helping them stay on track to complete their degree. For more information you can visit ForOregonState.org.

Local food vendors are needed for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day happening in June. If you’re interested, apply at the Human Resources office in the Tribal Administration Building. For more information call 541-553-3262 or send an email to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.