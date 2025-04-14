KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 15, 2025

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda – This morning there are updates from Indian Head Casino & Plateau Travel Plaza; the Housing Authority; and Culture & Heritage. This afternoon, Fish & Wildlife Off Reservation Committee, followed by the On Reservation Fish & Wildlife Committee Off; Range & Ag Committee; and COCC.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners are having a free Lunch & Learn on Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon today from noon to 1. Lunch will be provided. For more information contact John Brunoe at 541-553-3238 or 777-7215.

Today is the deadline for teams to register for the 2025 Say Their Name Relay & Marathon happening on Saturday, May 10th. The event honors all of our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. The course is from the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds to the Simnasho Longhouse. Say Their Name Relay & Marathon Registration

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife, Range & Ag Department will hold a meeting on Thursday (4/17) from 5-7pm at the Greeley Heights Community Building. They will discuss the noxious weed species on the reservation and treatment options in an effort to form a comprehensive Noxious Weed Management Plan. They will also discuss the upcoming Mutton Mountain Restoration Project. Dinner will be provided.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is this Thursday (4/17) with host drum the Black Lodge Singers. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 and powwow from 6:30-9. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

Health & Human Services welcomes families to its Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday (4/19) for youth ages 0-15. They’ll have an egg hunt, barbecue, bouncy house, games and prizes. It will start at 11am with activities at the campus pavilion and the Behavioral Health Center grassy area.

Caldera Youth Program alumni are eligible to apply for the Caldera Scholarship Program. Scholarship funds are intended to cover tuition at trade school or college, are based on need and are paid directly to the school or institution. This scholarship is not a competition. Any Caldera Youth Program alumni who apply and meets the application requirements will have their applications evaluated to determine the amount of money they will receive. The Application Deadline Date is April 25th. For questions, contact the scholarship team at scholarships@caldera.org.

Applications for the 2025/26 Mark O. Hatfield Fellowship are being accepted through May 2nd. Each year, a highly motivated and capable Native American is selected to serve as a Hatfield Fellow and intern in a congressional office in Washington, DC., for a nine-month period. This year, the eligibility requirement has been expanded to include Tribal members from the nine federally recognized tribes of Oregon OR enrolled Tribal members from any Tribe within the United States, who are currently living within the Pacific Northwest, with Oregon tribes having preference. For more information or to apply, go to https://thecommunityfund.com/other-programs/hatfield-fellowship.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs on June 1st. This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. The event along the river will include tribal vendors and special guest artist Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

American Flags in the United States are lowered to half-staff on 4 days annually. May 15 – for Peace Officers Day. In May on Memorial Day, which is the last Monday of month. September 11th which is Patriot Day. And December 7th that is Pearl Harbor Day. Flag Half Staff days outside of those days can be directed by the president of the United States, by a state’s governor or the mayor of Washington DC.

Warm Springs residents with dogs and cats have access to Fix Ticks, which is a program that mails free flea and tick medicine every month to pet owners who live on the reservation. Anyone with a Warm Springs PO Box or address can order flea and tick prevention for the whole year. All you need to do is sign up online at https://fixticks.org/.

Natural Resources is reminding tribal smelt fishers to report their harvests. You can report your smelt catch to the harvest manager at 541-460-0272 or by email at mark.manion@ctwsbnr.org.