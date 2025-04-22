KWSO News 4/22/25

3 outgoing CTWS Tribal Council members recognized

Blanket presentations were held Monday for the three outgoing members of the 29th Tribal Council. It was the last day in chambers for council members James Manion, Wilson Wewa, Jr., and Rosa Graybael.

The 30th Tribal Council will be sworn in on the morning of May 5th in an Oath of Office ceremony. Alvis Smith, III, Jonathan W Smith, Sr., Lincoln Jay Suppah, Carlos Calica and Raymond Captain Moody all were reelected to serve on the 30th Tribal Council. New members will be Dennis White III, Brigette McConville and Rosie Tom.

High Desert Museum to host screening and discussion of short film featuring Warm Springs young people

This Friday, April 25th everyone is invited to join the High Desert Museum for a screening of the short film Pathfinders, part of the Indigenous Speakers Series program. Director LaRonn Katchia, cinematographer Brutis Baez, and the young leaders from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs featured in the film will take part in a discussion after the screening. Those three featured in the film are Kahmussa Green, Thyrecia Simtustus and Kiahna Allen. It’s this Friday, 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm; doors open at 6:00 pm. Admission into the museum is free for all Tribal Members. Visit the High Desert Museum website for more info.

PIRS/SOU youth basketball camps in central OR this weekend

PIRS, which stands for Prevention, Intervention & Recovery Services, has partnered with the Southern Oregon University Women’s Basketball Team for basketball camps this weekend. On Friday, the programs will hold a free three-hour basketball camp open for all youth in 3rd grade up to high school seniors. It’s from 4-7pm in the Madras High School gym. On Saturday and Sunday, SOU is bringing their Girls Only Collegiate Basketball Camp to Redmond High School. There will be a session for girls in 3rd thru 8th grade in the morning and high school girls in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. It’s $75 for the Redmond camps and registration online is required to reserve one of the few remaining spots. Go to pir-s.org.

Coping with OR’s climate change-fueled pollen season

Oregon’s pollen season is starting earlier and lasting longer, thanks to climate change, with research showing airborne pollen levels increasing over 20-percent in the last 30 years. Isobel Charle reports: