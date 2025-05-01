KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 2, 2025

Today is a Public Media Giving Day. Public Media has been in the news lately with threats to both NPR and CPB funding. KWSO operations counts on CPB funding for about 43% of our annual operations budget. That funding allows us to cover more local news as well as provide high quality national programming. At KWSO we are always interested in growing to provide more content and service to Warm Springs not less and so we will strive to do so regardless of what occurs at the federal level. We can use your help. Please consider becoming a KWSO sustaining member or making a one-time donation today. To become a member – visit https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/ or for a one-time donation – go to https://kwso.org/shop/.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

The 3rd Annual Columbia River Round Dance, in honor of Missing & Murdered Indigenous People is today at Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles. It will start at 4:30 and go until midnight. Everyone is invited to join for the community awareness & healing gathering, an evening of songs, dancing, community dinner, special guest speaker and Native business vendors. Families are welcome to bring pictures or posters to honor their loved ones.

Saturday (5/3) there will be a stone setting and memorial for Solomon “Solo” Stewart, Jr. Meet at the Simnasho Cemetery at 8am. The memorial, namegiving and lunch will follow at the Hehe Longhouse.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rez Fest 2K25 tomorrow (5/3) at the Community Center social hall. It starts at 5pm. This is an all-ages show; no drugs or alcohol are allowed. The cost is $15 at the door.

In Oregon, a Special District Election is on Tuesday May 20th. Ballots should be in a ballot drop box or at a county clerk’s office by 8am on Election Day – May 20th. If you are sending your ballot by mail – make sure it is postmarked by May 20th. May 27th is the Last Day postmarked ballots by mail will be checked. Jefferson County Ballot Drop Boxes are located at: the Black Butte School; Culver City Hall; Metolius City Hall; Crooked River Ranch Administration Area; in Warm Springs across the street from the Post Office; the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office at 66 SE D Street in Madras. Wasco County Drop Box Locations are: Wasco County Elections Office at 401 E. 3rd Street in The Dalles; The Wasco County Courthouse; Dufur City Hall; Maupin Civic Center; Mosier City Hall; and in Simnasho at Three Warriors Market.

The 1st Annual Rez Ball Summer Tipoff Showdown Youth Basketball Tournament will be held June 13-15 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 18 and under coed and 14 and under coed. For entry information call Kayla or Phillip Tewee at 541-460-8222 or send an email to TeweeFamily@gmail.com.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo is Saturday, June 28th and Sunday, June 29th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. On Saturday it’s the Open Rodeo at 1pm. Events are Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Mixed Broncs, Breakaway, Wild Horse Race, 2+1 Wild Horse Race, Bull Riding, Ribbon Roping, Watermelon Race and War Hoop Contest. Spectator entry will be $20 per vehicle. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon. Events are Junior & Senior Colt Races, Mini Bulls, Barrel Race, Calf Scramble, Stick Horse Race and Toy Race. Entry for spectators is $5 per car on Sunday. Call-ins for both days open June 15th and close June 25th for the Open Rodeo, and June 28th for the Youth Rodeo. You can message the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook Page or call/text 541-460-8687 for call-ins, more information or to inquire about vendor spots.