KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 1, 2025

Today and tomorrow are Public Media Giving Days and KWSO is asking you to consider supporting our work in making a difference in Warm Springs. Our efforts to offer useful information, share stories, entertain and keep you company – is how we provide service to our community. Public Media funding includes contributions from listeners like you and now more than ever we could use you in our corner. Please consider becoming a KWSO sustaining member or making a one-time donation today. To become a member go to https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/ or for a one-time donation go to https://kwso.org/shop/.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

If you’re without your WIC benefits or have missed WIC appointments – call today and get scheduled! Walk-ins are welcomed! 541-553-2352

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the homeownership Financial Education Series “Pathways Home” starting this evening. Classes will be held Thursdays from 5:30-7:30pm through June 12th. To sign up contact email mallory@wscat.org or text/call her cell 541-460-7919.

Art Adventure Gallery will have an opening reception for its new exhibit “Art Branches Need Trees,” featuring COCC printmaking pupils and Bill Hunt woodcarvings. It’s this evening from 5:30-7pm at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

The 3rd Annual Columbia River Round Dance, in honor of Missing & Murdered Indigenous People, will take place tomorrow (5/2) at Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles. It will start at 4:30 and go until midnight. Everyone is invited to join for the community awareness & healing gathering, an evening of songs, dancing, community dinner, special guest speaker and Native business vendors. Families are welcome to bring pictures or posters to honor their loved ones.

This Saturday (5/3) there will be a stone setting and memorial for Solomon “Solo” Stewart, Jr. Meet at the Simnasho Cemetery at 8am. The memorial, namegiving and lunch will follow at the Hehe Longhouse.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rez Fest 2K25 this Saturday (5/3) at the Community Center social hall. It starts at 5pm. This is an all-ages show; no drugs or alcohol are allowed. The cost is $15 at the door.

St. Charles Bend is hosting a Native Market at the Bend Hospital Campus on Thursday May 15th from 11am to 3pm. There is no cost to be a vendor and they will provide tables, covers, and help bringing in/taking out your items. Any interested vendors should contact Shilo Shaw Tippett at St. Charles Madras.

Salmon Camp 2025 will be July 28-August 1, hosted by the Nez Perce Tribe at Camp Wittman. Salmon Camp is free but space is limited. Participants are selected through an application process. It’s open to incoming 6th and 7th grade tribal members of Yakama, Umatilla, Warm Springs, and Nez Perce Tribes. The deadline for applications is May 31st. Learn more and apply by visiting www.critfc.org/salmon-camp.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is June 28-29 at Juniper Hills Park in madras. Contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172 for more information.

Warm Springs Head Start is now recruiting children who will be ages 3 or 4 on September 1st for next school year. Head Start Helps Families with: Child Development, Nutrition, Health, Education, and more. The Warm Springs Early Head Start program is also recruiting for children ages 0-3. Early Head Start offers child development, family support and prenatal care. Learn More about signing up your child for Early Head Start or Head Start by calling the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center at 541-553-3241.