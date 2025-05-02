KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 3, 2025

A stone setting and memorial for Solomon “Solo” Stewart, Jr. will take place this morning. Meet at the Simnasho Cemetery at 8am. The memorial, namegiving and lunch will follow at the Hehe Longhouse.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rez Fest 2K25 today at the Community Center social hall. It starts at 5pm. This is an all-ages show; no drugs or alcohol are allowed. The cost is $15 at the door.

The Swearing-In of the 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be on Monday, May 5th starting at 9am at the Administration Building.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs on June 1st. This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. The event along the river will include tribal vendors and special guest artist Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.

Community Health & Wellness classes, facilitated by Frank Smith, are held weekly and open to all community members. Mondays is a Health Activities class from 1-2:30. They discuss issues that seniors and people with disabilities live with. Plus, there are library visits and social outings. Tuesdays Tribal Best Practices class teaches traditional & cultural practices as an alternative to substance abuse. It’s at 11am in the old cafeteria. Wednesdays from 6-7:30 is Pencil Art Drawing at the Prevention office. Thursday is Fitness for Seniors from 10-11:30am at High Lookee Lodge. And Fridays mornings at 9 is a gang prevention meeting at the Warm Springs K8.

A Cannabis Referendum will be voted on my Warm Springs Tribal Members on Monday June 16th. There is a voter turnout requirement for the Referendum vote to be valid. One Third of eligible voters must cast ballots. With 3,696 voters – 1232 VOTES are needed for the VOTE to COUNT on whether to allow the Warm Springs CP Enterprise to open a Cannabis Retail store on the reservation or on trust lands and also – to allow legalization of marijuana on the reservation. Voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 16th.

Warm Springs residents with dogs and cats have access to Fix Ticks, which is a program that mails free flea and tick medicine every month to pet owners who live on the reservation. Anyone with a Warm Springs PO Box or address can order flea and tick prevention for the whole year. All you need to do is sign up online at https://fixticks.org/.

Local food vendors are needed for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day happening in June. If you’re interested, apply at the Human Resources office in the Tribal Administration Building. For more information call 541-553-3262 or send an email to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.