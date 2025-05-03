KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 4, 2025

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The next monthly Native Aspirations meeting is Monday, May 5th from 12-1:30 at the old school cafeteria.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will offer a free legal assistance clinic in Warm Springs tomorrow from 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

The Swearing-In of the 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be on Monday, May 5th starting at 9am at the Administration Building.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th. Those whose names are on the Adoption Election ballot will be decided on individually by voters. There have been previous attempts to hold a valid Adoption Election for the CTWS but recent efforts came up short with not enough voter turnout. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for the vote to be valid. There are 3,696 voters – so 1849 VOTES are needed for the VOTE to COUNT. Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election voting will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center from 8am until 8pm on June 30th.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.